The Golden Isles Development Authority would normally be planning to attend the annual Georgia Allies meeting in late January, but it’s likely event will have to be held online this year.
That’s one of the many ways COVID-19 has impacted the Golden Isles Development Authority, which held a hybrid meeting with some board members present and others online.
They said the meeting planned on Jan. 27 by Golden Allies, an arm of the state economic department, will give business leaders in the Golden Isles the opportunity to meet with project managers. Most likely, that meeting will be held virtually.
In other business:
• Board members listened to a presentation about an update to the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport’s master plan for a non-aeronautical tract of land north of the runway. The tract is undergoing Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development certification that will help determine potential future uses.
• A $10,000 innovation grant was awarded to SBR, a manufacturer of small arms in the Golden Isles, with the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center as one of its customers. The grant will help pay for equipment needed to meet the needs of customers and create new jobs, according to the application.
• Board members discussed a program called This Girl Can that is designed to encourage young girls to consider careers in engineering and manufacturing.
“In Glynn County, manufacturing careers average an annual salary of $63,651 while all other industries average a $44,589 annual salary,” said Vanessa Wagner, director of business development and strategic programs for the authority. “Programs such as ‘This Girl Can’ are notable ways students can practice the required skills and explore the various pathways to sought after careers, such as those in our manufacturing sector. By helping local students, families and educators learn more about modern manufacturing opportunities, we’re sharing our commitment to leading our community and industry to prosper together.”