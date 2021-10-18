If police and the Better Business Bureau had an iconic spokesman like the famous one used by the U.S. Forest Service, it would advise internet surfers: Only you can prevent online scams.
Prevent them by recognizing some of the telltale tactics of cyberspace thieves, Glynn County police and the BBB propose.
An untold number of Americans fail to do so each year, including Golden Islanders.
Some scams take on the color of authority — for example, via the internet, email or Messenger, a person claiming to be a federal agent demands payment for an alleged crime or to have the name of the targeted victim taken off some nonexistent federal list. Don’t fall for it.
The same warning applies to a so-called “government official” who demands payment for a debt or removal of warrant over the telephone.
“No branch of the government will call and then direct you to wire them money for any alleged debt,” said Officer Earl F. Wilson, public information officer for the Glynn County Police Department. “Additionally in the arrest/warrant scams which take place, making a payment over the phone or by wire transfer would not remove a warrant.
“If someone calls claiming you have a warrant or (you) will be arrested if you do not make payment, you should contact your local police or sheriff’s office to ensure the alleged warrant exists. No GCPD officer, for that matter, no law enforcement officer anywhere, to my knowledge, can accept payment over the phone to make a warrant/arrest order disappear. Although Glynn County Police does some telephone reporting, we only call you after you have called us and usually within a few moments.”
Beware of job applications where the so-called employer sends an advance payment with instructions to deposit the check and wire back a portion of it. In another scam drawing in local victims, Apply Pay asked for account information, which resulted in the loss of funds when provided.
Be wise to these and other tricks designed solely to steal your money.
“These investigations are difficult to pursue and rarely have a local suspect,” Wilson said. “Many of these are international groups, ‘phishing’ scams which originate outside the U.S. With many of these scams/frauds occurring online, the suspect can immediately disappear.
“U.S. Homeland Security has taken a large role in targeting these nationwide scams and conducts many investigations around the nation. Depending on the nature of the scam, we will forward information to federal authorities.”
Wilson said information on avoiding scams is provided by the Federal Trade Commission at: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-avoid-scam.
“The best advice is to never do business with someone you do not know over the phone or online,” Wilson said. “You should never provide any personal identifying or financial information to anyone over the telephone or by email. If the caller is claiming to be from the government, you should instruct them to send you a letter with their request and then do business in person at the local branch office.”
Those who do fall for a scam should take certain steps to protect themselves.
“Any consumer who has had their banking or personal information compromised should contact the three major credit bureaus to have a flag placed on their credit report,” Wilson said. “You should also consider setting up text or email alerts from your bank or credit card companies for any transactions as they occur.”
Information about bogus offers populating the internet could prove helpful as the holiday season approaches. With shortages of electronics, toys and numerous other popular products, be extra-cautious when ordering gifts online, especially from unknown sources.
According to the Better Business Bureau, online purchase scams account for more than a third of all scam reports filed with the BBB. Four out of five consumers who report scams lost money, making it the No. 1 riskiest scam type.
“BBB is warning consumers ahead of the holiday shopping season to be aware of how scammers deceive consumers whether they are actively shopping or passively browsing,” the BBB said.
In its 2021 BBB Online Scams Report, the BBB examined more than 55,000 purchase scams occurring between 2015 and 2021.
“Online purchase scams consistently rank among the top three riskiest since 2017, and a significant number of people continue to lose money when targeted by online purchase scams — 74.8% in 2021,” the BBB said. “The median dollar loss for this scam type has risen in recent years, up from $76 in 2019 to $102 so far in 2021.”
Because of supply chain, microchip and holiday hiring shortages, the BBB predicts an earlier start to the scam season.
It says scammers will find ways to take advantage of the situation by varying the product categories, capitalizing on what people are looking for online and focusing on the most sought-after gifts such as electronics, toys, and other trendy gift items.
The annual BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, which analyses online purchase scam reports, found that more than 400 different types of products were used by scammers to perpetrate scams.
“Pets and pet supplies were the riskiest sales category in 2020,” according to the report. “Almost 35% of online purchase scam reports were pet-related, with 70% of people losing money and a median dollar loss of $750. The French Bulldog was the top breed used to perpetuate puppy scams.”
For tips on how to avoid online shopping scams, visit BBB.org/OnlinePurchaseScams
To report a scam, go to BBB.org/ScamTracker.
To learn more about other risky scams, go to BBB.org/ScamTips and visit the scam news feed.