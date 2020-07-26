Authorities search for missing Kingsland girl
Camden County authorities are currently searching for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in her Kingsland home around midnight Friday.
Leann Faith Godwin is described as a White female with strawberry blonde hair, 4 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Camden Middle School sweatshirt and jean shorts.
Law enforcement is asking anyone with a home security video system in the area of the 200 block of Kerry Place to review their videos for anyone who does not live in the general area seen within the past several days.
Anyone with information is advised to call 911.