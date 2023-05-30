Search and rescue teams and hundreds of volunteers are searching Jekyll Island looking for a 16-year-old autistic boy who was last seen Monday at Camp Jekyll on Jekyll Island.
Connor Mathis is described as a black male who is 5-foot-6 and weighs 140 pounds. He has short hair and wears braces. He is possibly wearing black shorts and a green T-shirt. Information provided by Jekyll Island said he is a high-functioning autistic child.
Volunteers and search and rescue officials met this morning at the Jekyll Island Golf Club, which is being used as the command center for the search, and are canvassing the island searching for Connor. Agencies included in the search are the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Glynn County Police, the Glynn County Board of Education Police Department and the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency. The Georgia State Patrol and the Jekyll Island Fire Department are leading the effort.
Connor is from Brunswick and is a student at Glynn Academy. He was on Jekyll Island for a 4-H camp and was participating in activities at the camp on Monday afternoon, said Alexa Hawkins, Jekyll Island's director of communications. When the campers regrouped following afternoon activities, Connor was not with the group, she said.
The State Patrol, which handles law-enforcement duties on Jekyll Island, was notified he was not with the group and was missing at around 6 p.m. on Monday, Hawkins said.
The search effort overnight included the State Patrol's aviation team flying over the island using infrared cameras, Hawkins said.
Coast Guard, DNR and State Patrol helicopters have been flying continuously along the beaches of Jekyll Island throughout the morning Tuesday.
The State Patrol is asking island residents to check around their homes and to call 911 if they find him. Connor may be afraid or confused and looking for shelter, information provided by Jekyll Island said.
A massive volunteer search effort is supporting the hoards of law enforcement who have used K9 units and four wheelers to canvass the island.
Travis and Erica Johnson of Dacula, Georgia, gave up part of their vacation to search.
"I have a cousin who has autism," Erica Johnson said. "I hope anybod would do it for him."
She said they didn't even have to think about whether to join the search.
"He saw the text this morning and said, 'Get up. We've got to go,'" she said.
They had searched along the bike paths near the St. Andrews picnic area early and were headed back with another assignment at Great Dunes.
In the command center, emergency management officials were handing out specific assignments so that teams wouldn't duplicate their efforts.
"We've got so many out right now there's really no way to prevent that," said Sharon Courson, deputy diector of Glynn County EMA.
Kristy Anderson and Christina Alcantara, both of Bruns-wick, brought water and a backpack with them during their search. Anderson had been searching since
Monday night because she said she has a family member who has high-functioning autism as well.
Like Anderson, Alcantara said the decision was easy to be part of the search.
"If it was my child I would want the whole world searching for him," she said.
Jekyll Island officials are asking anyone who wishes to volunteer in the search contact the Guest Information Center at 912-635-3636.