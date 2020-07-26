Camden County authorities have found an 11-year-old girl missing from her Kingsland family’s home around midnight Friday.
Authorities announced at 6:02 p.m. Sunday that Leann Goodwin was found during a traffic stop. They did not say where she was at the time she was found by police.
Leann Faith Godwin was described as a White female with strawberry blonde hair, 4 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Camden Middle School sweatshirt and jean shorts.
Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 9:39 p.m.