Jack McDevitt has written more than 20 science fiction novels, earning many accolades along the way.
He has won the Nebula Award, a Campbell Award and the Robert Heinlein Achievement Award. He can now add another distinction to his resume.
The Jack McDevitt asteroid named in his honor is located in the asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars. It has an elliptical orbit around the sun, with its closest point about 177 million miles away and at its furthest point about 298 million miles from the sun.
McDevitt said it was among the biggest honors he ever received because it came from the scientific community.
“It was even bigger than the Nebula Award I won,” he said. “It came out of nowhere.”
Unfortunately for amateur astronomers, the asteroid is too faint to be seen with a small telescope, said Lawrence Wasserman, the astronomer at the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Ariz.,. who discovered the asteroid.
The asteroid was discovered by chance while Wasserman said he was researching Kuiper Belt objects orbiting beyond Neptune.
“Actually, I never specifically look for new asteroids,” he said. “But I do observe objects in the solar system, and when you do that you sometimes pick up other objects that happen to be in your field of view. Most of these turn out to be known objects, but occasionally you’ll, just by chance, find one that has not previously been discovered.”
Wasserman said he used the Lowell’s largest telescope, the Discovery Channel Telescope, with a 15-foot mirror, to spot the asteroid. He said the asteroid is now added to the database of an estimated 800,000 known asteroids.
Around 16,000 asteroids have been named, but Wasserman said the rules to name one are rather “loose.” The person who discovers an asteroid gets to name it, with the understanding it can’t be named for a religious or political figure until 100 years after his or her death.
“Other than that, asteroids can be named for almost anything the discover likes,” he said. “So, for example, I’ve named asteroids I discovered for my parents, my children, my high school physics teacher and Jack McDevitt. There are asteroids named for places, artists, movie stars, musical groups, etc.”
He decided to honor McDevitt for two reasons.
“I really like his books and I work at Lowell Observatory, founded by Percival Lowell who studied Mars in the early 20th century,” Wasserman said. “In one of his books Jack named the first spaceship to Mars the ‘Percival Lowell.’”
McDevitt said it’s important to get the science right when it comes to writing about space travel and life in alien environments.
He has had the opportunity to work with and learn from some of the legends in science fiction including Isaac Asimov and Ray Bradbury.
“I’ve had a passion for astronomy all my life,” he said. “If you get the science wrong, that ruins it.”