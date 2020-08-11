Author Jack McDevitt writes science fiction novels, knowing he has to get the science right or his readers will let him know it.
“It’s a real problem,” he said. “You have to create an experience for the reader. If you get the details wrong, it reminds a reader they’re reading a book.”
Among readers of his more than 20 novels are astronomers, engineers and others involved with space programs. If their opinions count, McDevitt doesn’t have much to worry about.
McDevitt, of Brunswick, has been named the 2020 winner of the NASA Night Sky Network award for “recognition of exceptional outreach.”
The award regognizes McDevitt, “for keeping the science in science fiction” and for being an inspiration of NASA missions.
“The award signs off on it. I love it,” he said of the validation by the science community.
McDevitt, who had an asteroid named after him last year by an astronomer at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Ariz., said the NASA Night Sky award is nearly as exciting.
“That was the biggest charge of my life,” he said of having an asteroid named in his honor.
But getting the science right and getting recognition is a close second, he said.
McDevitt said he has friends in the science community who help him when it comes to explaining a theoretical concept and making it a reality in his books that fans will believe.
When he writes a book, McDevitt said he doesn’t do much advance research. But when he gets to a point where he needs a better, more accurate understanding of the science — at least the way we understand it nowadays — he calls the experts.
“I don’t trust myself to get it right,” he said. “I seek advice from people who understand the science.”