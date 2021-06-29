A civil rights issue that has long plagued this country is that assurance that all children have equal access to a strong education.
Sewn into the fabric of American history is the story of a partnership and a vision that changed the educational opportunities for hundreds of thousands of African American children during the 1900s.
The Golden Isles is very much a part of that history, which author and photographer Andrew Feiler will share during an event hosted this week by the Literary Guild of St. Simons.
As part of the Guild’s “Meet the Author” series, Feiler will talk at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Simons Casino about his book, “A Better Life for Their Children: Julius Rosenwald, Booker T. Washington, and the 4,978 Schools That Changed America.”
Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights leader who died in 2020, wrote the book’s forward.
Rosenwald and Washington forged an early collaboration between African American and Jewish leaders to create schools throughout the nation for Black children who had no access to publicly funded education. From 1912 to 1937, the Rosenwald schools program built 4,978 schools for African American children in 15 states.
Feiler’s book includes the first comprehensive photographic account of the Rosenwald Schools program. He drove more than 25,000 miles and photographed 105 schools to produce the book.
The Historic Harrington School on St. Simons is patterned after this great movement to build schools, said Dr. Patrick Holladay, an associate professor at Troy University’s Brunswick site and co-author, with Amy Roberts, of a book titled “ Gullah Geechee Heritage in the Golden Isles.”
“The school is not a Rosenwald School, but it was modeled very closely after the Rosenwald blueprint when it was built by the local Gullah Geechee craftsmen of the Harrington neighborhood,” Holladay said.
Roberts’ and Holladay’s book touches on this part of local history as well.
“The impetus for the construction of the school likely originated with a July 1919 Glynn County Board of Education decision to go ahead with three Rosenwald Schools (schools funded by Sears Chairman Julius Rosenwald for rural African American communities),” they wrote. “In fact, a 1920 survey of Brunswick and Glynn County Schools by U.S. Bureau of Education recommended that a Rosenwald school or similar plan be built for ‘colored students’ on St. Simons Island.”
The Historic Harrington School served as the main educational structure for three African American communities on St. Simons. The school educated students in first- through seventh-grade until desegregation in the 1960s, when Harrington School students began to attend St. Simons Elementary.
The former school building, located at 291 South Harrington Road on St. Simons, is open for tours Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Guild regularly hosts authors as well as independent and foreign films, and this event is part of their return to in-person programming, said Cary Knapp, a volunteer with the Guild.
The event is free for Guild members and $10 for non-members. Money raised by these events, as well as by book sales and a book store in the St. Simons Casino, supports the St. Simons Library and literacy grants, Knapp said.
She encouraged anyone interested in local history to check out this event.
“It’s history, and it’s part of local history,” she said. “It has to do with African American history, and we’re certainly in an area where we need to be talking more about that.”
To learn more or purchase tickets to the event, please visit litguildssi.org/meet-the-author.