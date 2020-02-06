Call him Philbrick. Award-winning author Nathanial Philbrick, that is.
The author of the true story behind the mythical monster in Herman Melville’s fictional masterpiece, Moby Dick, will speak at 7 p.m. today at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick to kickstart local activities surrounding the National Endowment for the Arts’ Big Read 2020.
The program is free, although a $10 donation per person at the door is encouraged. All students, of course, are admitted free.
Philbrick is the author of the book, “In the Heart of the Sea,” which received the 2000 National Book Award for Nonfiction. It details the harrowing true story of the Nantucket whaler Essex, which was rammed and sunk by a monstrous whale, leaving the crew adrift in a gruesome struggle for survival.
That whale served as Melville’s inspiration to write the time-honored 1851 classic, Moby Dick. Philbrick’s “Heart of the Sea” is the first nonfiction book to be chosen locally to centerpiece the NEA’s annual Big Read, said Heather Heath, executive director of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities.
“We thought it would be interesting, something for those readers who were never really into fiction but enjoy reading nonfiction,” Heath said. “It’s an intriguing read that makes us think, ‘What would we do in situations of extreme survival?’ It’s an interesting thing to think about and discuss.”
The Big Read officially gets under way with an Environmental Fair during First Friday events in downtown Brunswick. The fair is hosted by Green Screen of Coastal Georgia and other environmental conservation groups.
Other activities in the weeks ahead include a lecture on Melville and the Essex by Emory professor Cody Marrs and a discussion on survival psychology by College of Coastal Georgia professors Aurora Nuenz and Neda Moinolmolki.
Local notables such as former Brunswick Mayor Bryan Thompson, radio personality Scott Ryfun and Brad Butler will be at the Ritz later this month to give staged readings of “Moby Dick” which surely will begin with the book’s famous opening, “Call me Ishmael.”
That both the Big Read and “Moby Dick” begin in Nantuckett provides an interesting environmental conservation theme, considering that overfishing contributed to the demise of the whaling industry there, Heath said. She hopes readers will consider the importance of preserving natural resources.
“Both books talk about Nantuckett being the home of the whaling industry, which they basically wiped out by killing all the whales,” she said. “Our primary industry is tourism and we really need to be thinking about the precious natural resources we have here and the need to preserve them.”
This year’s Big Read for middle grade readers is Iain Lawrence’s “The Wreckers”; the Little Big Read is Melinda Long’s “How I Became A Pirate.” Brunswick High’s drama students will present a musical based on Long’s pirate tale later this month at The Ritz.
Copies of the Big Read books have been distributed to schools in the three participating counties. Copies of “In The Heart of the Sea” are available free to the public while they last.
For information and the complete lineup of Big Read activities and the dates and times, go to http://www.goldenislesarts.org.