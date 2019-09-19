Difficult stories to share are most often the ones that must be told.
Brave truth tellers will accept this challenge, in hopes of contributing to a better tomorrow.
Perry Wallace did just this when he opted to share his own story of being the first African-American man to play basketball in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).
His experience was not positive. It included mockery from Vanderbilt fans, ill treatment by fellow university students and communitywide scorn shown toward Wallace. But he nonetheless shared his story, first with the local newspaper in Nashville, Tenn., and then again and again later as he continued on with his life after college basketball.
And in 1989, when Vanderbilt student Andrew Maraniss called Wallace blindly and asked for an interview, so he could detail the man’s story in a college paper, Wallace agreed again to share.
“That first time I ever called him, he spent two hours on the phone with me, answering these questions about what it was like to be the first black basketball player in the SEC,” Maraniss said Tuesday, during a presentation with middle school students at Frederica Academy.
That initial phone call was the spark that would later ignite and fuel the idea for a book written by Maraniss about Wallace’s legacy and his impact both in the SEC and in the overall Civil Rights Movement.
This was a story, Maraniss told the students, that had to be told.
“I thought, Perry Wallace is like Jackie Robinson, and no one’s ever heard of him before,” Maraniss said. “And what a crime it would be if he did what he did and endured what he did and then just lived and died and no one ever knew it.”
Seventeen years after his first conversation with Wallace, Maraniss called him again and asked for permission to begin working on the book, titled “Strong Inside” and released in 2014. Frederica Academy’s students read the young reader’s version of the book this summer.
The school invited Maraniss to visit with the students this week and to share his experience researching and writing the book.
“Having a chance to share Perry Wallace’s story with young people is probably my favorite part of being an author,” Maraniss said before the presentation, which was followed by question-and-answer sessions.
Wallace was coming of age when some of the most significant moments of the Civil Rights Movement took place, including Martin Luther King Jr.’s delivery of the “I Have a Dream” speech and the passage of the Voting Rights Act and Civil Rights Act.
Wallace enrolled at Vanderbilt University in 1966, soon after the school officially integrated. He was not warmly welcomed by most.
“There’s three ways you can be treated by people,” Maraniss told Frederica’s students, paraphrasing comments Wallace once made. “You can be treated well by other people, you can be treated poorly by other people or you not be treated at all … Perry felt all three of those ways at Vanderbilt.”
Those who see mistreatment but do not take action to stop it, Maraniss said, are bystanders. They too cause harm, he said.
Wallace felt that his story should not be kept silent. The day after his final basketball game, he shared his experience with a reporter from a Nashville newspaper, and the article’s publication prompted readers to cancel newspaper subscription and Vanderbilt fans to cancel season ticket purchases.
But Wallace knew he had a moral obligation to make his story known, Maraniss said. And Maraniss felt a similar responsibility to write about Wallace’s legacy.
“If you’ve ever had to tell the truth to someone when you know they really don’t want to hear it, (you know) how hard that can be to to have the courage to do that,” Maraniss said. “Perry did that in a very public way.”
Maraniss’s new book, “Games of Deception,” tells the story of the first U.S. Olympic basketball team playing in Nazi-controlled Germany and will be released Nov. 5.
