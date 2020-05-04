Taylor Brown has always boosted sales of his novels the same way: Hold a launch party back home on St. Simons and then go on a book tour to read excerpts from his books and then sign some copies.
The novel coronavirus closed the book on his planned launch of “Pride of Eden,’’ his fourth novel published by St. Martin’s Press, before it began. Instead of a planned event hosted by the St. Simon Literary Guild, he, his family and few friends gathered in the back room at G.J. Ford for a modest get together.
The launch was to have been March 20, three days after the book came out.
So much had been done in advance of the release, it was too late to delay publication.
And instead of traveling to bookstores around the South, Brown is sheltering and distancing in Savannah and trying to boost hardback sales through social media and video talks and readings. Through those efforts, “Pride of Eden,” while competing with some heavy-hitters, made the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance’s top 15 of hardcover fiction.
A booster of bookstores, Brown made one pitch that included entry for a $100 gift certificate for more books.
As he plows ahead, Brown is like the golfer who doesn’t look at the leader board. He just plays his game, albeit a game he learns as he goes along.
A videographer taped him doing several readings from “Pride of Eden” in an old Elks lodge with a nice backdrop. He gave those to some bookstores that have put them on their websites.
Instead of author’s talks and readings in front of live audiences, he stood in front of his azaleas in Savannah and talked about the book.
“A number of stores were kind enough to share that,’’ he said.
But there is one huge advantage of these on-line pitches: Once something is on the web, it enjoys a long lifespan. That way, he has been seen by his mother, Janet, his aunt and other relatives as well as friends and strangers in Vermont, California and Kansas.
“Social media never dies,’’ he said. “You put it out there, and it stays out there.”
By the way, in last week’s column, I groused about having to dig deep in my home library, which is on bookshelves, in boxes and bureau drawers, to find something to read. I’m happy to say, I started reading “Pride of Eden” Tuesday after buying a copy at G.J. Ford Book Shop on St. Simons.
“I never closed,’’ owner Mary Jane Reed said. “The staff is gone, but I’m here alone taking deliveries.”
She also delivers books when people order by phone, but, usually, the bookstore door is open.
When I visited, I was alone in the store until a woman came in and began reading titles on the opposite side of the shop. A third customer came in as I left with my book in hand happy that I didn’t have to wait for days while obsessively checking a package tracking number on the computer.
“We’re self-regulating,’’ she said of her customers for whom social distancing now seems to be second nature.
For those who don’t have a bookstore open nearby and even for those who do, there are some entertaining bonuses in Brown’s online. He has also posted some videos from his travels in South African and exotic animal sanctuaries as he did research for “Pride of Eden.” The South Africa footage includes a video from when an elephant walked into the road and parked in front of his vehicle.
“We had to wait. It filled the road. You couldn’t ride around it,’’ he said.
There is also footage of a rhino that walked right up to his vehicle and others of tigers and lions at U.S. sanctuaries.
All the travel is fun and exciting, but at some point authors have to just sit down and write. For Brown, that meant traveling to a cafe in Savannah each day, opening his laptop and tapping out the prose that many reviewers have said is among the best in the publishing world.
The coronavirus compelled him to alter that work habit as Gov. Brian Kemp ordered restaurants closed for all but take out orders. With his favorite writing spot closed, Brown had to find another place to practice the discipline of writing.
Brown writes some in his home office, but, he said, “I had to start getting out of the house.”
“I found a shaded bench in a seclude park,’’ Brown said. “It’s a very quiet park. Social distancing is no problem.”
Often, he has it to himself, and when it gets too hot, he stays home.
It’s not all writing. At home, he has to keep three dogs out of camera range while his girlfriend, Addie Jo Bannerman, teaches yoga online.
He also has to respond to a lot of emails and keep doing all he can to boost sales in these times of weird marketing. It’s important that “Pride of Eden” hit certain sales benchmarks so that it will be picked up in paperback and stocked in big box stores.
So why is it necessary to go to that park in the first place? Well, because in the weeks after he had to cancel his book launch and tour, he sold another novel, “Wing Walkers.”
It’s set in the Great Depression, and the main characters are a husband and wife team.
“He’s a pilot. She’s a wing walker,’’ and during their barnstorming tour they meet William Faulkner, Brown said. The manuscript is done, but his editor may want some revisions before the final version is complete in about a year. Brown can’t even hazard a guess at the publication date because books are waiting in line at publishing houses. The publishers are scheduling releases in a fashion that won’t flood the market with a glut of new books competing for readers.
By the time “Wing Walkers” goes on sale, a lot of books will have been published with at least 50 boring versions of the real truth of the coronavirus, some relating wild conspiracies and some with explanations on why the shutdown went too far or fell well short of what was needed.
Also by then, we hope Taylor Brown can read excepts from his latest novel to appreciative live audiences and then sit down and sign books as people wait in lines spaced less than six apart.