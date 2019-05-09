signing the sails
Buy Now

College of Coastal Georgia nursing student Brittany White, left, signs the sails while student Sarah Buckley waits for her turn Wednesday in the CCGA Campus Center. Starting in 2014, the Signing of the Sails has become a tradition for all seniors receiving a bachelor’s degree or career associate’s degree. The signed sails will be hung in the Campus Center for incoming generations of CCGA students to see.

 Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News

College of Coastal Georgia announced Wednesday that Alex Atwood, the former chief judge of the Magistrate Court of Glynn County, will speak Saturday at the college’s spring commencement.

Atwood has a long and distinguished career in law, business, military and government. He previously served three terms in the Georgia House of Representatives. In that role, he held numerous leadership and committee roles. While serving as a member of the appropriations committee for higher education, Atwood helped secure construction funding for College of Coastal Georgia.

“Commissioner Atwood touches the lives of so many people in the community and across the state,” said Michelle Johnston, president of the college, in a statement. “He exemplifies one of the many principles we continuously emphasize to students at the college — to get involved and change their communities for the better. His background as a leader and dedication to serving others will inspire our graduating students as they begin the next phase of their lives.”

Atwood served previously as the chief of legal training for the Department of Homeland Security at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. He also sent 34 years in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. He retired at the rank of full Colonel.

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Atwood in March to be the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Administrative Services. In the role, Atwood oversees the numerous state operations and functions of the department, including service as the chief contracting officer for the state and the Human Resources Administration.

The commencement ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.

More from this section

U.S. House subcommittee discusses Sea Grant, coastal resiliency

U.S. House subcommittee discusses Sea Grant, coastal resiliency

The National Sea Grant College Program has a significant hand in how a lot of states manage their coasts and their fisheries — Georgia’s partnership between the UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant conducts all manner of activities along the coast, including out of its Brunswick Statio…