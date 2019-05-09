College of Coastal Georgia announced Wednesday that Alex Atwood, the former chief judge of the Magistrate Court of Glynn County, will speak Saturday at the college’s spring commencement.
Atwood has a long and distinguished career in law, business, military and government. He previously served three terms in the Georgia House of Representatives. In that role, he held numerous leadership and committee roles. While serving as a member of the appropriations committee for higher education, Atwood helped secure construction funding for College of Coastal Georgia.
“Commissioner Atwood touches the lives of so many people in the community and across the state,” said Michelle Johnston, president of the college, in a statement. “He exemplifies one of the many principles we continuously emphasize to students at the college — to get involved and change their communities for the better. His background as a leader and dedication to serving others will inspire our graduating students as they begin the next phase of their lives.”
Atwood served previously as the chief of legal training for the Department of Homeland Security at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. He also sent 34 years in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. He retired at the rank of full Colonel.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Atwood in March to be the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Administrative Services. In the role, Atwood oversees the numerous state operations and functions of the department, including service as the chief contracting officer for the state and the Human Resources Administration.
The commencement ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.