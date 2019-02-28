Alex Atwood’s done many things in many roles. His new one is commissioner of the state Department of Administrative Services, which Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday morning.
Since leaving the General Assembly in 2016, Atwood’s served as the Glynn County chief magistrate judge. He is also a retired colonel in the Marine Corps Reserve and worked for several federal law enforcement agencies.
“Given Judge Atwood’s distinguished career and extensive judicial, legislative and military experience, I am confident that he will provide strong leadership to the Department of Administrative Services, and I am honored that he accepted this appointment,” Kemp said in a statement Wednesday. “Judge Atwood is a man of integrity and a true servant leader, and I look forward to working with him in state government.”
Atwood said that serving as a judge has been one of the most rewarding experiences of his life.
“I did a lot of thinking before I decided to accept the position up in Atlanta, and I’m very grateful to Gov. Kemp for his trust, and his support and his example,” Atwood said. “But, I have absolutely enjoyed being a judge, and I’m very thankful to the citizens of Glynn County that gave me that opportunity.
“It’s been challenging, because we are the busiest court in Glynn County — we have an awful lot of cases that go through here, but fortunately I’ve had some outstanding support from our deputy magistrate judges that work with us. There’s four of them. And the staff here, our clerks are some of the hardest working people in the state of Georgia. They’re just truly outstanding.”
Atwood said the magistrate court saw more than 5,000 civil cases, and he said court staff’s ability to handle that load was exceptional.
“Ron Adams, our clerk (of Superior Court) has just been a joy to work with, he really has,” Atwood said. “He’s done, I think, a very, very good job, and the clerks here actually report directly to him, and he supports our court through them. Like I told the folks at the little gathering they had for me, if you see a a frog on a fence post you know they didn’t get there by themselves? And that’s the way I think about it. What success we’ve had here is greatly attributable to the good men and women that work with me, more so than myself.”
As for the DOAS, Atwood said he sees public service as a noble calling, and when the governor or the president asks you to serve, and you have the ability to do so, you should.
“I’ve had various leadership roles, and I hope I can apply at least some of my experiences and work with the office,” Atwood said. “I understand they’ve got a very strong office up there and some very, very good and talented people up there in that department. So, I’m very fortunate to be going in behind a good fella — Shawn Ryan has done a very good job.
“I think they’re giving him other opportunities in state government, so I’m hoping to connect with Shawn and spend some time with him and learn from him, and then learn from folks within the department and see if we can do some good but challenging work together, because they have a lot of business there.”
However, just because Atwood’s taking an important job in state government in Atlanta, it doesn’t mean he’s fully pulling up stakes — he said he wanted to emphasize his deep appreciation for the residents of Glynn County, and that this is his home. He said he’s rented a condo in Atlanta, coming back to Glynn County on the weekends, and his wife Cynthia will go up to Atlanta during the summers, and that’s how they’ll handle this arrangement.
Atwood said, “I’ll put it this way — I love this place, I really do, and if I could ever do anything to help it, I’ll do it.”