In remarks Monday to the Golden Isles Republican Women, Alex Atwood, director of the state Department of Administrative Services, said he fully supports Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget reduction efforts. The governor’s plans have generated a stir both inside and out of state government ahead of the legislature’s reconvening in January.
“(He) mandated all executive branch agencies to cut wasteful spending and eliminate duplication of services, with a conservative, proactive budget,” Atwood said. “Let me tell you, he’s caught some negative press on this sometimes in Atlanta — the AJC has written some articles that sometimes fire me up. The governor is pushing efficiency, but he’s also saying cut. You’ve got to cut. You’ve got to look at your budgets, you’ve got to come to me with a 4 percent cut for the end of this year, a 6 percent cut for next year.
“Why is he doing this? For his first two months of coming into office, the budget dropped 12 percent — our projected revenue dropped 12 percent. When you see your revenue dropping 12 percent, a prudent person would rein in spending a little bit, and do it quickly, so we’re not beat over the head later on if, God forbid, something happens to the economy.”
Atwood said most of the DOAS funding comes from user fees and not money appropriated out of the state budget, but he said the agency voluntarily joined in with the rest of state government to cut its budget because it was the right thing to do.
“We were able to do it, by the way, without hacking services, without hurting our customers, and without laying off or furloughing anybody,” Atwood said. “So, don’t tell me you can’t cut a little bit.”
In terms of new projects, the DOAS is working closely with Scott Hilton and the Georgians First Commission on a small business initiative to help those businesses obtain and fulfill state contracts.
“As you know, small business employs the majority of people in this state,” Atwood said. “What we did, is we came up with an idea — we were pretty successful with a statewide convention down here on Jekyll, why don’t we put something together for small business?
“But let’s make it slim. Let’s make it one day. Let’s make it something small business can afford, let’s make it something so that the taxpayer doesn’t have to spend a lot of money, and let’s see if we can do it and bring the mountain to Muhammad rather than Muhammad to the mountain.”
Plans are for the first such event to take place at Oconee Fall Line Technical College in Dublin, for $25 — including lunch — for classes on how to do business with the state. Similar events are to follow in North Georgia and Central Georgia.