A group of business leaders and educators met Tuesday to evaluate the progress on goals from a year-old plan to expand the workforce and to set a strategy for continuing to bolster it over the next 18 months.
Greg Wilson, a public service assistant with the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government, helped moderate the meeting. He explained the labor market has changed rapidly the past six months and said the changes will continue.
“The pandemic has changed the way people want to work,” he said. “It’s not a Glynn County or Brunswick thing. This is a common trend. It’s actually a Georgia challenge and a United States challenge.”
Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said the challenge for business owners is finding people willing to work.
“They need warm bodies as much as trained workers,” he said. “I don’t think there’s an easy fix to this process.”
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, said there are 1,500 fewer children living in Glynn County than a decade ago. The challenge is attracting young workers and their families to the Golden Isles, he said.
The good news, Wilson said, is the business community in the Golden Isles is “ahead of the trend” in addressing the issue.
“You have done an incredible job in year one,” he said.
A teacher externship program has generated lots of excitement among educators and businesses, Staffins said. Teachers shadowed employees in different businesses to learn what type of education and skills are needed in the workplace to bring back to the classroom.
“It was an incredible partnership all the way around,” he said.
A goal for the upcoming year is to support an early literacy program to put books in the hands of children, Staffins said.
Moore said a pilot internship program at Jekyll Island last summer was a big success, with plans to grow the program this upcoming summer.
Moore said last week’s visit to Atlanta by business leaders gave him hope that funding for the design of a new laboratory building at Coastal Pines Technical College campus in Brunswick will be approved.
“We’re hoping we’ll get good news on that next week,” he said.
The Keep Glynn Running job portal remains up and running with a list of all the available jobs in the Golden Isles. Job fairs for specific industries are planned in coming months, Moore said.
Priorities for the next 18 months include improving literacy in schools, supporting and expanding the teacher externship program, lengthening the Keep Glynn Running program and continuing to support STEM education.
Getting more people enrolled in GED diploma courses is another goal, Moore said. Employers trying to attract job applicants may also consider dropping asking about criminal history and may consider not requiring drug tests, depending on the job, Moore said.
“We’re working with local businesses to come up with creative ways to be attractive,” Moore said.
Affordable housing for workers is another concern, Staffins said.
“Young families and housing are the same issue,” he said. “How do we incentivize them to move here?”
Moore said his office is working on a survey to determine what will attract younger workers and their families here. Parks, recreation, green space and more support for public schools are all considerations.