Attorneys with Augusta law firm Hull Barrett notified the Glynn County Commission last week that a right of way it owns in the German Village neighborhood on St. Simons Island isn’t where the county thinks it is.
A stretch of dirt road connects Village Drive — the only road into and out of German Village — to the waterfront part of the St. Simons Land Trust’s new park, Guale Preserve.
“At a public meeting on July 18, 2019, Glynn County representatives asserted that Glynn County obtained right of way by plat dedicated in the 1920s in regard to Village Drive,” the letter, signed by Hull Barrett attorneys William Keogh and Brooks Hudson, states. “Specifically, it was represented that the 1920s plat gave the county a right of way extending Village Drive eastward from Virginia Drive, across a dirt path between Virginia Drive and property now owned by the St. Simons Land Trust, Inc.”
According to the letter, Village Drive was built 90 to 110 feet north of where the plat said it should be. The plat was never amended to move the right of way, Hudson and Brooks contend, so the right of way is 90 to 110 feet south of the dirt road.
As such, the letter claims the county doesn’t have any right of way over the dirt road. It runs across property owned by Susan Blount, who never gave the county permission to use it, according to the letter.
“This is to give notice that the dirt path across from the existing (but incorrectly constructed) Village Drive is on land wholly owned by Ms. Blount,” the letter states. “It is not the location of the platted right of way from the 1920s and it is not within the area shown on the 1920s plat as being part of the platted Village Drive.
“Therefore, please be aware that any attempt to occupy this land, or to otherwise interfere with Ms. Blount’s right of peaceful enjoyment of this dirt path or its surrounding area, will constitute an unauthorized trespass.”
Moving forward, any attempt to “exercise dominion” over the road would be considered by Blount to be an act of inverse possession, according to the letter.
It also also addresses a claim by land trust attorneys that the dirt road has been used for decades by the old groundskeeper that used to work on the land trust’s new property.
“Our information is that this use was permissive, noncontinuous, nonexclusive and without color of title. Therefore, it is our understanding that there are no prescriptive rights which would apply to its use,” the letter states.
It concluded by giving the county notice of possible litigation and an offer from the attorneys to discuss the matter further.
Commission Chairman Mike Browning said Wednesday he had read the letter, but that the commission was waiting on County Attorney Aaron Mumford to explain what it means in real-world terms.
“It’s up to Aaron to look at it and tell us if we need to take any kind of action,” Browning said.
In any case, he said he isn’t aware of any instances in which the county has used the road. Glynn County Public Works may use it from time to time, but he wasn’t aware of any instance in particular.
While the land trust was aware of the letter the county commission received, Development and Communications Director Emily Ellison said the land trust had not received one itself.
She did say that the land trust doesn’t think the claims in the letter hold any water, but that Blount had not attempted to restrict the land trust’s access to the road as of Wednesday afternoon.
Mumford, Hudson and Keogh could not be reached for comment by press time.
Residents of German Village and their supporters have battled the land trust and Glynn County Commission over the use of Village Drive for the last few years.
The land trust wants to use the public road as the primary means to access the section of the park that currently consists of a nature trail and five parking spaces, but is planned to include a renovated boat launch, fishing docks and additional parking.
German Village residents, however, say the road isn’t wide or sturdy enough to handle the traffic the park will bring when fully built out. They also say it will adversely impact safety in a neighborhood occupied by many families with children.