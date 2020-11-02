Attorney kicks off November with thankful spirit

Local elder law and estate planning attorney, Debbie Britt, Esq., is starting off November with a thankful spirit. Since moving to the Golden Isles just over four years ago and forming her firm, Law Office of Deborah L. Britt, she has felt welcome here. On a personal level, the move was a new beginning – a next chapter. She knew the ocean was calling, but she found much more. Debbie has worked hard not only to grow her law practice, but also to become a valuable resource to our community. “I love working here and serving clients’ legal needs, but I also live here. I want to give back,” says Debbie.
Debbie has shown effort and creativity when it comes to educating people about the need for good planning. Law Office of Deborah L. Britt offers free presentations locally on important legal topics such as estate planning, Medicaid planning and other elder law issues, and probate court proceedings. She is grateful for all of the businesses and individuals who invite her to speak, offer to host, sponsor or co-present, and attend in person or online. Debbie reflects, “It is such a privilege to be able to share my knowledge and experience with friends, colleagues and clients. It is one way I am able to serve my community.”
The firm’s most popular presentation is titled “7 Legal Documents We All Need.” Debbie believes that there are seven legal documents everyone should have: (1) Will, (2) Revocable Living Trust, (3) Durable Financial Power of Attorney, (4) Advanced Healthcare Directive, (5) HIPAA Release, (6) Personal Financial Statement, and (7) Digital Assets Power of Attorney. Her presentations include a discussion of each one of these documents, including stories which illustrate the benefits of each. Written presentation materials are provided at the event, and by email or mail upon request.
Debbie believes it is also important to offer education regarding long term care planning. Titled, “How to Pay for Long Term Care,” this presentation addresses the issues at the heart of Debbie’s elder law practice. It involves an overview of the primary ways of funding long term care, including an overview of nursing home Medicaid and other government benefits eligibility planning. This area of law can be very complex and there are many common misconceptions. Debbie believes it is especially rewarding to be able to dispel common myths and offer more hopeful advice. Information regarding upcoming dates for these and other topics are routinely posted on the firm’s Facebook page, Law Office of Deborah L. Britt, and in the firm’s newsletter. If interested in receiving the newsletter via email or mail, send an email to debbie@debbiebrittlaw.com.
Debbie Britt is committed to service to seniors in our community. One way she stays involved with other senior service providers is through Healthcare Coalition of Coastal Georgia. She also commits time and energy as a leadership committee member and team sponsor of our annual “Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk,” which this year raised over $45,000 to support research and awareness in Georgia and, specifically, in the Golden Isles. Debbie says, “At this event, our friends and neighbors really come together to support an important cause. It’s wonderful to be a part of it.”
Debbie states that she is grateful for this current chapter in her life and career. Having served Georgia clients for over 30 years in a variety of legal areas, she is now enjoying being able to serve her clients and her community in very meaningful ways. The firm’s primary focus is to help clients prepare for the best. Debbie’s estate planning and elder law practice is so much more than assisting clients with documents. In addition to helping with strategic planning for assets distribution after death, her practice also focuses on the very important decisions people can make about their care while they are alive. Helping individuals appoint agents they choose to handle their financial and medical matters if they are unable to speak and act for themselves is key. Planning for long term nursing home Medicaid eligibility is also a concern for many. Debbie’s services help people anticipate and protect their quality of life. Debbie says, “What we are really providing to our clients is peace of mind that comes from knowing they have made plans to care for themselves and their loved ones at the right time, by the right people and in the right way.”
Thankful for technology, providing remote legal services remains important in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The physical office is open by appointment, but telephone and video conferences have also become an added way of communicating with clients. Zoom meetings allow for safe and efficient document review when coming into the office is not preferred. Social distancing and other safety guidelines are followed for office meetings. As the Georgia Public Health State of Emergency continues, opportunity exists for remote documents signings as well.
Law Office of Deborah L. Britt is at 302 Plantation Chase, on St. Simons Island. She represents clients on St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island, and in Brunswick and surrounding areas. Counties routinely served include Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Ware, Brantley and Wayne. Debbie and her legal assistants, Delaney Britt and Tracie Beane, may be reached at 912-268-2655; debbie@debbiebrittlaw.com; or www.debbiebrittlaw.com.