Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Sunday that he has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the case surrounding the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23.
Bobby Christie, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, will lead the investigation.
“We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset,” Carr said in a press release. “The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers, and we will work with others in law enforcement at the state and federal level to find those answers.”
Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23 in a confrontation with Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael, who is a former county police officer and investigator for the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office. Brunswick Judicial Circuit Jackie Johnson recused her office from the case.
It was passed to the Waycross Judicial Circuit and its district attorney George Barnhill.
Barnhill would later recuse himself from the case because of a familiar relationship with an assistant district attorney in the Brunswick office.
According to the press release from Carr’s office, the request to the Justice Department includes, but isn’t limited to, any communications between the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office and the Waycross District Attorney’s Office.
The attorney general’s office received a request on Feb. 27 to appoint another prosecutor for the case, according to the release, and appointed Barnhill to the case. However, at the time of that appointment, neither the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office or Waycross District Attorney’s Office told the attorney general’s office that Barnhill had already taken a role in the case in reviewing evidence and advising the Glynn County Police Department on whether to make an arrest, according to the release.
The attorney general’s office received a request from Barnhill to move the case to another prosecutor on April 7. In that requests, Barnhill again failed to admit that he had been involved in the case before his appointment and described the actions he took “upon taking the case,” according to the release.
It was in that April 7 request that the attorney general’s office first learned that Barnhill’s son not only worked as an assistant district attorney in the Brunswick office, but also prosecuted an
earlier case involving Arbery, which also involved Greg McMichael as an investigator, according to the release. The request said the two district attorneys learned this info “about three or four weeks” prior to the request.
The request did not provide a reason for the delay in contacting the attorney general’s office to get a new prosecutor for the case given the facts. The request also did not reveal that Barnhill sent a letter to the Glynn County Police Department with his written opinion that no arrests should be made in the case. In his letter to the county police, Barnhill confirmed “an initial opinion the day after the shooting,” which was before he was appointed by the attorney general to the case, according to the release.
Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden was appointed to the case on April 13 by the attorney general. Durden requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s help in the case on May 5 and two days later, the McMichaels were arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault.