John Gordon, a Republican candidate seeking the party’s nomination for Georgia attorney general, said country and constitutional officers “failed us miserably.”
“It’s incumbent on everyone to push back on the evil I’m seeing in this country today,” he said. “They are not going to silence us.”
He vowed to protect the constitutional rights of citizens and communities that have experienced property damage with no repercussions to the looters who caused the destruction.
“When the local prosecutors won’t do their job, I will do it for them,” he said.
Gordon said he would also aggressively battle the flow of the deadly drug fentanyl coming into the state.
“I will call on every law enforcement agency to deal with fentanyl in our state,” he said. “If Joe Biden won’t protect our borders, I will.”
He said voters in the state have been “sold out” by election officials who mailed absentee ballots to people who didn’t asks for them, and unsecured drop boxes stuffed with questionable ballots.
“I feel this is a calling,” he said of his candidacy. “I want to rat out corruption in our state.”
After Gordon’s speech, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who is challenging incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp for the Republican nomination for governor, spoke to the audience.
“Isn’t it nice to hear someone interested in enforcing the law?” he asked. “The evidence is compelling.”
He said the General Assembly should have called a special session after questions were raised about the 2020 election results.
“The governor allowed this to happen,” Perdue said. “When someone steals your vote in this state, I don’t know where you go. They’re not enforcing the law.”