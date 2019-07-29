Kim Bourroughs Debrow always wanted to be a judge. Currently a senior assistant district attorney in the Elder Abuse and Exploitation Unit of the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Debrow figured an opportunity would come at a later date.
But when Court of Appeals Judge Sara Doyle decided to run for the Georgia Supreme Court seat being vacated by retiring justice Robert Benham in 2020, Debrow saw a chance to fulfill her lifelong dream.
“While I thought that opportunity would come around much later, looking at the bench now, I decided my years as a prosecutor and an appellate attorney could serve the court well,” said Debrow during a trip to Brunswick last week. “Rarely will you have an open seat where candidates can run for it on the court of appeals. I wanted to seize that opportunity.”
Generally, Debrow said, Court of Appeals openings occur in the midterm, and the governor appoints a replacement to serve out the term.
The Court of Appeals has also been expanded to 15 seats, but Debrow pointed out that only six are women and only three are people of color.
“Out of 15 judges, there is room and opportunity to add diversity as well,” Debrow said. “More importantly as a prosecutor and having practiced as an appellate attorney, that’s the skill set the court could use right now.”
Debrow was born on a U.S. Army base in South Korea, where her father served as a soldier and met her Korean mother.
The family moved to Atlanta when her father was stationed at Fort McPherson, where she and her mother remained even as her father was shipped to other bases.
“I know very much what it’s like to be a military family and your serviceman is being taken out of the home for months at a time,” Debrow said.
Debrow got her undergraduate degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C., before returning home to earn her law degree at the University of Georgia School of Law.
Since graduating from Georgia, she has worked in the district attorney offices in Clayton, Fulton and Dekalb counties as a senior assistant district attorney and as an assistant solicitor general in Dekalb County.
Debrow also has experience as an appellate lawyer. That combined with her experience as a prosecutor, gives her the skills needed to deal with the quick turnaround time required from the Court of Appeals.
“Our court of appeals has a three-term rule, and that means all direct appeals must be decided in three terms of the court,” Debrow said. “That is a very fast turnaround time. That’s why the court had more seats added to it because it is one of our country’s busiest appellate courts. Since that is where the majority of our state’s cases end, I think Georgians need to know more about this race. One of my goals has been to promote the public’s awareness of how important this court is.
“No judge is going to come to the bench with a full, comprehensive understanding of every area of the law, but most of their case docket contains criminal cases. That’s where most criminal cases are being appealed to unless you are talking about capital cases. I think we need more judges on the bench that can be efficient and get the job done within that two terms.”
While the Court of Appeals may not be high in terms of importance to some voters, Debrow said it is important for people to understand that the rulings that take place in the Court of Appeals affect everybody in the state.
“Those decisions will affect all of Georgia,” Debrow said. “The Court of Appeals race is a very important one that the community and the voters should be engaged in because that panel of three judges at a time are going to be making decisions in cases that affect not just every person here in Georgia, it is going to create law that will affect cases that come afterward.”