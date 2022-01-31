The USS Savannah will arrive early this week to the Port of Brunswick for a commissioning ceremony on Saturday.
Commissioning ceremonies are usually open to the public and typically attract thousands of people, but that won’t be the case for Savannah’s ceremony. The 10 a.m. ceremony for the Navy’s newest Independence-class littoral combat ship is by invitation only and limited to 500 people.
Those who plan to attend will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or proof of a negative test within the past three days. Everyone is required to wear masks during the event.
Mike Broadway, a member of the Savannah chapter of the U.S. Navy League, said the health precautions are needed because the ship is on a tight schedule when it leaves Brunswick and cannot afford a COVID outbreak among crew members.
The ship, which will be home ported in San Diego, has an appointment to cross the Panama Canal it cannot miss, he said.
The original plans were for the ship to be commissioned in its namesake city, but the Port of Savannah has a backlog of vessels waiting to unload cargo.
After Port of Savannah officials said the ceremony had to be held elsewhere, there was talk of moving it to Wilmington, N.C., until Gov. Brian Kemp got involved. Kemp was intent on holding the commissioning ceremony in the state of Georgia, and he helped arrange the event in Brunswick.
Dianne Davison Isakson, the wife of former U.S. Sen Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., is the ship’s sponsor. Their daughter, Julie Isakson Mitchell, will serve as the Matron of Honor at the event.
The Savannah is 400 feet in length, displacing 2,307 metric tons, and has more than 70 crew members. The aluminum tri-hull ship is capable of a top speed in excess of 40 knots.
The Savannah will be designated an anti-submarine warfare vessel and will carry a mix of MH-60 helicopters and Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicles.