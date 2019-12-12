With the defendant choosing not to testify and the defense’s decision to call no witnesses, the jury in the attempted murder trial of Jamie Kenneth Hutcheson will begin their deliberations today and — depending on the dynamics between the jurors — have the case decided by lunch.
Jurors decided not to stay late Wednesday afternoon after the prosecution rested its case against Hutcheson, who is accused of using a hammer to severely beat Jerry Casborn at the residence Casborn shares with his twin brother, Gary, in September 2018.
Chad Strickland of the Glynn County Police Department was with the Brunswick police at the time of the crime and reported to a call at the scene, the 1200 block of H Street. He said he discovered Casborn face-down in a pool of blood, behind the front door to the house. He said the victim appeared to have extensive blunt-force trauma to the head, which he said appeared to have caused a skull fracture, as brain matter was visible.
Assistant District Attorney Liberty Stewart subsequently played Strickland’s recorded body camera footage of when he arrived at the scene, found Casborn, and then rolled him over to check if he was still alive. Strickland said Casborn was making gurgling noises, but not words — his eyes were fixed and dilated, and it was clear he wasn’t aware of his surroundings.
Gary Casborn happened to be home when the alleged incident happened, he said, and heard it occur. Gary said he arrived home around 10 p.m. the night before, and at some time after that Hutcheson came by to collect money owed him, accompanied by a second man. Jerry Casborn handed over $10, with the promise he would pay him the rest the next day, and Hutcheson left. Gary said he went to bed but was awake around 3:30 a.m. when Hutcheson came back, asking for a drink of water. Around this time, Hutcheson allegedly grabbed a hammer out of Jerry Casborn’s tool bag and hit him, Gary said, three times with it.
In the scramble that followed, Gary Casborn testified he was able to escape from the residence, but he wasn’t able to get to his brother until Jerry was already on the floor, unconscious.
Laswanya Nelson testified that around the same time, she was walking by, on her way to a different residence nearby when Gary Casborn began asking her to use her phone to call 911. She said in the minutes afterward, she saw a white man bolt from the back of the Casborns’ house and while he was running away, throw something that landed with a clang, like a weighted metal object.
According to court testimony, Gary Casborn told police Hutcheson did the crime, and Strickland knew the suspect and the brothers had a run-in in the past about stolen property and who were the rightful residents of their house. Strickland said he and another officer, after talking to Gary at the scene, walked to Hutcheson’s apartment at a house on Norwich Street, where they cuffed him.
Two witnesses later identified Hutcheson.
Further investigation turned up the hammer, which when found still had wet blood on its head. Tests at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab revealed it was Jerry Casborn’s blood. Investigators also sent a cutting from Hutcheson’s pants to be tested, but the blood on those pants was his own.
The attack left Jerry Casborn with severe nerve damage, and he’s now paralyzed from the waist down, without use of an arm, and he lives in a Jacksonville, Fla., nursing home. Prosecutors played for the jury a video deposition taken of him, in which he basically corroborated his brother’s earlier testimony, but he couldn’t answer several of questions because he is unable to remember a number of aspects of that night.
Closing arguments in the case are set to begin shortly after 9 a.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse.