An attempt to wrap up the attempted murder trial of Paul Onel Scott by sundown Wednesday proved a fool’s errand as testimony continued well into the afternoon and early evening. Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley gave the jury their instructions for their deliberations at press time, following relatively short closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense.
The alleged victim, Angel Sullivan, took the stand Wednesday morning and went back over the chronology of the time around the shooting, as best as she could remember it. She said Scott had a financial relationship with her, such as providing for a motel room, clothes and food. Sullivan said she met Scott at his room at the Seabreeze Motel for the purpose of selling him Xanax and collecting $180.
After receiving less money than she anticipated, they got into an argument, and she left and went over to the Palms Motel nearby, where Scott also later ended up. Suliivan said she saw cousin Shawnteca Stephens at the Palms, and was irritated about it because she’d earlier provided Stephens with a gas can and cash as Stephens’ car ran out of gas, and Sullivan didn’t expect her there.
At one point, Sullivan takes Stephens’ car — which contained at the time an adult and a child as passengers — and drives over to Scott’s room at Seabreeze. Investigator David Moore of the District Attorney’s Office said that by the surveillance video shown, Sullivan appeared to be going through the parking lots in an unsafe manner. While this was going on, the male adult passenger tried to grab the car keys, but Sullivan admitted to shocking him with her Taser, and in the process accidentally shocking herself.
When Sullivan gets to the Seabreeze, she honks the horn, then drives back to the Palms and honks the horn again as she said she didn’t know in which room Stephens was staying. Stephens later testified she had no idea Sullivan took her car until the second round of horn honks.
It’s also after the horn honks at the Palms that the people in Room 128 begin filing out and Sullivan gets in an argument with one woman, swinging the Taser at her. At that point, Sullivan said Scott “came out of nowhere,” and that she “never approached him at all.” When Scott appeared, he allegedly had in his possession the stolen .380-caliber Taurus handgun that police later recovered.
Sullivan said she threatened to call the police and tell them about the drugs and gun he had. Scott allegedly shot and missed the first time, then said something vulgar, and shot again, with the bullet striking Sullivan in the chest.
Sullivan walked over to and basically fell into Room 129, and said Scott followed her there and attempted to shoot her again, but for reasons unknown, was unable to get a shot off.
Stephens testified that Sullivan wasn’t herself that night, and that people were trying to calm her down at the scene before events escalated. Sullivan admitted to drinking a fifth of Crown Royal, but that she wasn’t on any illegal drugs at the time.
In her closing argument, defense attorney Katie Willcox Williams held to the defense’s position that this was a simple case of self-defense in an otherwise bad situation for everyone involved — that at the time, Sullivan was loud, erratic and dangerous, threatening bodily harm on others and brandishing a weapon.
Williams also noted the lack of 911 audio, lack of testimony from most of the eye-witnesses and lack of evidence that Scott knew the gun was stolen.
Assistant District Attorney Liberty Steward countered that at no time did Scott himself call 911, he didn’t stay on the scene, he didn’t hand over his gun and he didn’t answer his door when police came to it at the Seabreeze. Also, if it was self-defense, why did he announce his intention to shoot Sullivan before doing so?
Stewart said basically what it came down to is Sullivan didn’t want to have sex with Scott and threatened to call the police on him, so he shot her.
At press time, what the jury was considering was not only the attempted murder charge, but also charges for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and theft by receiving stolen property.