Elected officials and business leaders are preparing to embark on their annual legislative trip to Atlanta to meet with state lawmakers and present a wish list of projects they’d like the General Assembly to support.
Many of the 45 people who have signed up so far will drive to the State Capitol, while others will fly there and join up with everyone else who made the trip from the Golden Isles. It’s up to each person to determine how they will travel to the State Capitol, organizers said.
After checking into their rooms at The Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta on Feb. 20, they will meet in the hotel’s Presidential Suite at 5 p.m., followed by a dutch treat dinner at 6:30 p.m. at a location to be determined.
The group will get down to business Feb. 21, starting in the morning with individual meetings at the Capitol. The state officials and meeting times will be announced after they have been confirmed.
The local contingent will meet from 1:30 to 4 p.m. with state leaders, followed by a social hour and Georgia shrimp and low country boil at the Georgia Freight Depot. The intent of the dinner is to express appreciation to the key members of the General Assembly who represent the Golden Isles.
During a break-out session Feb. 23, the group will discuss the main event that they are bringing to the table.
Registration fee is $200, but the room block at the Westin hotel is closed. Go to brunswickgoldenisleschamber.com and click on the link to register or for more information.