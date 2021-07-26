Two educators devoted to student learning and success have joined the public school district’s leadership team.
Dr. Tracolya Green and Tere Miller moved into offices in Glynn County Schools’ administrative building this summer and taken on new roles as the district’s assistant superintendents.
Green and Miller oversee the district’s teaching and learning, professional learning and student services, as well as assessments, positive behavior supports, mental health, counseling and more.
Green, assistant superintendent for grades 6-12, joined the district’s administration team in May. She moved from Tampa, where she was in charge of 51 high school sites.
“I’m from Camden County, born and raised,” she said. “Glynn County is essentially home for me. My dad lives here, his family is here. I wanted to come back home.”
Miller, assistant superintendent for grades pre-K through 5, is a Glynn County native and a product of local public schools. She taught two years in DeKalb County at the start of her career in education before moving back to the Golden Isles.
“The majority of my career has been right here in Glynn County, and I have served as a teacher at the elementary level, assistant principal at the elementary level, an instructional coach at the elementary level as well as a principal for nine years,” she said.
Both Green and Miller are driven by their deeply held belief in the importance of helping children reach their potential through education.
“What drives me everyday still is just trying to instill in others that every child can learn and that — no matter what a child looks like, where they live, where they come from, what difficulties they may face as far as learning goes — every child has room for growth,” Miller said.
Green said her background contributed to her desire to inspire others to maximize every opportunity.
“Though you have a lot of disadvantages, take advantage of your advantages,” she said. “You really hold a key to what you can achieve. I wanted to inspire those who come from similar backgrounds like mine to dream very big dreams and then hustle like your life depended on it to get those dreams.”
Green aims to serve as a model for how to rise above difficult circumstances and achieve success. That goal, she said, is what motivates in her work every day.
“I continuously strive to achieve more because I just don’t want people to be limited by their environment and the excuses that we often create for not being able to achieve,” she said.
This school year, as students, parents and educators work to close gaps in learning and address trauma created by the pandemic that shaped the past year and a half, Green and Miller said their goal will be to create urgency around getting back to some form of normalcy.
“Kids were put in a difficult situation, as well as the adults, and our priorities are first to take care of our people, to make sure that they’re OK and respond to the trauma that they experienced,” Green said. “But then also we have to get back into our business of educating and teaching and learning.”
Many students lost traditional instruction time because of the pandemic.
“We believe that that’s the best learning environment — in front of a quality educator, face-to-face,” Green said. “We want to get kids back to that environment, but also improve that environment so we can close some of the gaps and accelerate learning.”
All district staff plan to go into the year making no excuses, Miller said.
“We strongly believe our school system is a premier school system, and it should be one of the top in the state,” Green said. “Our goal as the assistant superintendents, along with (Superintendent Scott Spence) is to make it one of the top school districts in the state, and even go beyond that to make it a nationally known school district.”
The community can play a supporting role as the school district begins the year with these priorities in mind.
“With our CARES Act money, we have hired a family and community outreach coordinator, and that person will be reaching out and being a bridge between our community and our school system,” Miller said.
Green added that local organizations and community members are important partners, especially for the wrap-around services the district aims to provide.
“We still want to aim for improving instruction, so we still need business partners for mentoring, for providing student experiences that get them career ready, get them college ready. We just need people — we need all hands on deck to help us improve the district.”
The district, supported by Green and Miller’s leadership, has a shared vision for students from pre-K to 12th grade.
“We’re excited about the work that we’re going to accomplish because we do have a great team of leaders, not just us but everybody that is at the board office really shares a vision of excellence,” Green said.