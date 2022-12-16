A newly hired veteran of Florida law enforcement has been named the Glynn County Police Department’s acting chief, replacing departing Jacques Battiste.
O’Neal Jackson III’s first day as acting county police chief will be Monday, county officials said.
His appointment as acting chief was approved Thursday by the Glynn County Commission. He replaces Battiste, who served as county police chief for 18 months before resigning to become executive director of FBI-LEEDA Inc., in Philadelphia, Penn.
Battiste’s last day was Friday.
O’Neal started with the Glynn County Police Department on Nov. 7, hired as assistant police chief by Battiste.
A native of Tallahassee, Fla., Jackson has more than 30 years experience in law enforcement. His resumé includes some 25 years with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa, Fla., a metropolis of 1.5 million people. Jackson’s tenure there included roles as varied as street-level narcotics operations and homicide investigations to field training, patrol services and detention.
He is recognized as a Kentucky Colonel after completing the Southern Police Institute’s Administrative Officer Course with the 134th class. Additionally, Jackson holds a bachelor of science degree in political science from the University of South Florida, where he also minored in psychology.
“I am more than confident in having assistant chief Jackson lead the department during this time,” said Glynn County Manager William Fallon. “His command-level experience in law enforcement will assist him in his acting responsibilities. He had an impressive career in Hillsborough County, and we are confident in his ability to keep GCPD moving in a positive direction while continuing to serve the citizens of Glynn County.”
O’Neal is a state certified law enforcement officer through the Georgia Department of Public Safety. He replaced former assistant chief Rickey Evans, the veteran Glynn County police officer who now serves as chief of police in Kingsland.
Prior to his appointment as acting chief, Jackson expressed enthusiasm for his new home during an address to the county Police Advisory Panel on Dec. 8.
“I’m looking forward to great things out of the Glynn County Police Department as well as guidance and support from the panel and the county commission,” Jackson said. “Our leader (Battiste) is leaving us. However, we will push forward on ensuring the safety of all citizens of Glynn County.”