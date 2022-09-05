A guy whose favorite bible verse is the one about feeding the sheep used to have a nice, roomy Ford Econoline Van.
Not anymore.
Following the directive of John 21: 15-17, that local man gave his van away to the Sparrow’s Nest, a nonprofit group that daily endeavors to feed hundreds of local folks in need.
The man’s anonymous donation came in response to a plea late last month for a new delivery and pickup vehicle to replace the aging Chevrolet van that served in that capacity through three decades. The News ran an article Aug. 29 on the organization’s need to replace the “workhorse” van that had served the community for 15 years.
The Rev. Wright Culpepper contacted The News with the good news the next day.
“We have a van!” said Culpepper, director of FaithWorks, under which Sparrow’s Next operates. “It’s a nice, gently used one given by a local family.”
In response to the Sparrow’s Nest’s need, other folks donated money toward a replacement van. Those thoughtful donations will go toward servicing, maintenance and minor outfitting of the 2002 blue Ford Econoline, Culpepper said.
The anonymous donation could not have come a minute too soon, said Tab Miller of Sparrow’s Nest. It has been on the road daily since it arrived, picking up food from donors and delivering to those in need throughout the community, he said.
Between a struggling economy and attendant inflation, a growing number of individuals and families among the working poor are finding it more difficult to make ends meet.
“There are more families being fed this month than at any time in the past three years,” Miller said. “The need is growing in Brunswick. And this van is going to make that possible.”
The Econoline is larger than the previous van, Miller said. The added space allows them to accomplish more and to do so more efficiently, he said. Sparrow’s Nest presently delivers groceries to about 400 families a week, feeding poor working families, single moms, elderly shut-ins, the disabled and more.
“Now, we will not have to make extra trips on large donations or deliveries,” Miller said. “It has two to three times the capacity of the old van. A pallet can be loaded directly into the back.”
The man who donated the van noted that his favorite bible verse is the passage from John about feeding the sheep, Miller said. Thanks to his generosity, Sparrow’s Nest will continue feeding the hungry in our community.
“This is one of the most basic works of God that there is, the feeding of the hungry,” Miller said. “This van has already been out on the road every day, feeding God’s sheep.”