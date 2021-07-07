Any port in a storm, so the adage goes.
For a makeshift fleet of nomad shrimpers, Mary Ross Waterfront Park on Brunswick's East River served as refuge Wednesday afternoon from the pending approach of Tropical Storm Elsa. Normally empty, the park's waterfront space was filled by more than half a dozen shrimp boats.
"I'll be right here," said Mike Guzetti, captain of the Miss Leslie out of Bayou La Batre, Ala.
With Elsa posing the threat of damaging winds and high water as it passed west of the Golden Isles, local shrimp boat captain Speedy Tostensen opted to relocate from his regular dock on Blythe Island's Turtle River to the more sheltered East River. So did other shrimpers who tie up on the Turtle River, including Miss Lupe Capt. Joe Garcia and his son, Juan.
"The wind would crush our dock with all of these boats tied up on it," Tostensen said. "We came around here to get out of the wind."
Guzetti, Roland Bendless of the Beau Rivage from Bayou La Batre, and a shrimp boat out of Pascagoula, Miss., followed Tostensen's good advice.
"I was offshore when this popped up," said Guzetti. "I'm just following the experience."
Elsa made landfall in Taylor County, Fla., on the Gulf of Mexico around 11 a.m. Tuesday, sweeping toward a trek across southeast Georgia that put the storm's eye well west of Glynn County. However, forecasters warned that steady rains accompanying Elsa's passing could drop from 3 to 6 inches of rain in Glynn County. Up to 9 inches of rain was possible in isolated areas, said meteorologist Will Corless of the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
By 2 p.m. Elsa's sustained winds had dropped from 65 mph to 50 mph as it moved over land toward the Florida/Georgia state line, according to the National Hurricane Center. Glynn County remained under a Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch from the National Weather Service. County officials advised residents that Elsa's effects locally might by comparable to a "moderate northeaster."
Sustained winds of up to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph were still possible Wednesday afternoon, Glynn County Emergency Management Director Alec Eaton said. He advised residents to shelter in place if possible until Elsa passed. Eaton said the brunt of the storm would likely be felt in Glynn County after 5 p.m. until around 8 p.m., though lesser effects could linger until midnight.
The county Emergency Operations Center would be open throughout the night. County and city fire-rescue and police personnel would remain on alert overnight, along with power and water and sewer utilities crews, Eaton said.
"We are anticipating any impacts to be later on this evening," Eaton said. "The good thing is the storm's moving more to the west and it is reducing its strength as it moves inland, all of which is good for us."
Glynn County public school summer programs were canceled, as was magistrate court at the county courthouse. The Coastal Health District's health departments in Glynn, McIntosh, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty and Long counties closed because of worsening weather, as did Brunswick-Glynn Library.
Brunswick and Glynn County administrative offices remained open Wednesday.
Corless reminded Golden Isles residents Wednesday that Elsa's westerly trek put Glynn County to the northwest of the eye, typically the most active sector of tropical storm activity.
"It looks a little more west than in previous (predictions)," he said Wednesday morning. "We now have the eye going through Georgia's breakfast counties — Bacon, Coffee. That means that the strongest winds are still in the northeast quadrants, so y'all can probably still expect some stiff wind gusts there."
On the rocking waters at Mary Ross Waterfront Park, a band a shrimpers tied their boats together and hoped for an easy ride from Elsa.
"That hill's going to block all that wind," said Juan Garcia of the Miss Lupe, pointing to a distant bluff across the East River. "The wind'll be coming out of the southeast and that should stop most of it. And we'll be riding it out here."