As some states report resurgences of COVID-19, health officials ask residents of Coastal Georgia not to become complacent.
Statewide, Georgia has also seen an increase in coronavirus cases, according to Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis.
“Recently we’ve seen a slight uptick in local transmission along the coast as well, though not what we would label a ‘surge’ or ‘spike,’” Davis said. “I think the important thing to remember is that COVID-19 isn’t gone.”
Data provided by the state Department of Public Health indicates an upward trend in newly reported cases starting around the beginning of October. It was around that time that reports of new cases reached their lowest point since a late June, early July surge that put Glynn County on the map as a COVID-19 hotspot.
The disease has infected more than 386,000 Georgia residents since the outbreak reached the state earlier this year. The health department reported 8,462 had died with the disease as of Sunday while 33,216 were hospitalized with it.
The disease is still spreading in Glynn and surrounding counties, Davis added, and some continue to get very sick and die with the virus.
Tests conducted in Glynn County revealed 93 new cases in the last seven days and 162 in the last two weeks. The Southeast Georgia Health System was caring for 18 coronavirus-positive inpatients in Brunswick, three in St. Marys, and as of 4 p.m. Sunday a total of 108 county residents have died with the disease.
Camden County has reported 59 new cases in the last week, 91 in the last two. The figures in McIntosh are seven and 17, respectively. Eighteen have died with COVID in Camden and seven in McIntosh.
In addition, the flu season is in full swing and the cooler temperatures of winter “could be bad news during a pandemic.”
“We just don’t know what the next few months are going to look like,” Davis said.
While Georgia’s southern coastal area has remained relatively stable in regards to new cases, events like Halloween and festivities surrounding the Georgia-Florida football game may have an effect.
“The upcoming holidays are also somewhat of a concern,” Davis said. “People may be planning to visit friends or family and as much as I know we all want to do that, it could be a recipe for a spike in cases. Large in-person gatherings, particularly indoors when masks are not being worn, are especially risky.”
With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, the safest way to celebrate the upcoming holidays is to limit gatherings to those within your household.
“I know that’s hard, as the holidays are typically a time to gather with friends and extended family,” Davis continued. “We’ve all learned a lot of different ways to communicate virtually over the past several months, and I would suggest that having a virtual meal or gift-opening event is preferable to in-person.
“If you do elect to get together with others, my best advice is to limit the size of the gathering and do as much as you can outside. Our winters are generally pretty mild and that helps in terms of hosting outdoor activities.”
The health department and CDC recommend regularly washing hands, wearing a face mask, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if one is feeling sick. These measures minimize the chances of catching both COVID-19 and the flu.
“It all goes back to that “responsibility” factor. The more we do the right things that we know work to prevent the spread and protect ourselves and each other, the better off we’ll be,” Davis said.