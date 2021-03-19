Michelle Volpe loved to travel. At just 26 years old, she had already served a stint in the U.S. Navy, after which she enrolled at the College of Coastal Georgia. She also made trips abroad with friends to Italy and Greece.
Even more adventurous above land and below water, Volpe had dabbled in skydiving and scuba diving, said her grandmother, Helen Stapleton of Brunswick.
“My gosh, Michelle went all over,” Stapleton said. “She went skydiving, she went deep sea diving with the college. She went to Greece and Italy. If she knew you were going on a trip, she had her bags packed and was ready. She had such zest for life.”
But Volpe was only headed around the corner from her dad’s house in St. Marys on that afternoon last July 12. She was driving her 2019 Chevrolet Camaro on St. Marys Road to a nearby park to walk her dog, Brina.
In the wrong place at the wrong time, Volpe found herself in the path of what Georgia State Patrol troopers now assert was a homicidally reckless driver.
Troopers say Dayvon Clarence Eaddy was driving a 2006 Ford Focus at more than 100 mph in the opposite direction on St. Marys Road. Troopers say Eaddy lost control, crossed over the wide grass median and collided head-on with Volpe’s Camaro.
Volpe and Brina died at the scene of the 1:44 p.m. crash, her new Camaro pulverized.
Eaddy, 22, and his two passengers were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries, according to the state patrol. Months passed without serious consequence for Eaddy, as a state patrol specialized collision reconstruction team (SCRT) painstakingly investigated the deadly crash.
Then in late December, the state patrol issued a warrant charging Eaddy with felony vehicular homicide in the first degree. Eaddy was arrested Feb. 12 and booked into the Camden County jail, charged also with reckless driving, speeding and improper lane change.
Eaddy was released March 6 on a bond totaling more than $14,700, a jail spokesman said.
A conviction for vehicular homicide in Georgia can result in a prison sentence of up to 15 years.
And every day since July 12, 2020, Hellen Stapleton has asked the same question. Over and over again.
“It tests my faith,” Stapleton said. “I say, wow. One second, God. That’s all she needed to get by them. I know you’re not supposed to ask, but I ask. Why? Every day, I ask, why?”
Originally from Staten Island, N.Y., Volpe ventured down here after her stint in the Navy. She moved in with Stapleton at her condominium in Brunswick and enrolled in CCGA. Her dog Brina was Volpe’s constant companion. She also stayed often with her father, Michael Volpe, in St. Marys.
She was visiting her father last July 12, a Sunday. With a big test looming at the college, Volpe had spent the morning studying with a tutor, Stapleton said. Volpe then decided to take a quick trip to the park to meet with a friend and let Brina have a run.
“She put the dog in the car, said goodbye to my son, and that was it,” Stapleton said. “She was just going right around the corner from the house.”
With a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old boy riding with him, Eaddy was driving eastbound on St. Marys Road, according to the state patrol report. Volpe was driving west on St. Marys Road. Eaddy had the Ford Focus barreling “at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner,” the report said. To be more specific, the subsequent warrant states, “the accused was traveling at speeds well over 100 mph in a 55 mph zone, swerving from lane to lane in (a) reckless manner.”
The state patrol report said Eaddy lost control, sending the Ford Focus into a counterclockwise rotation. The vehicle “left the roadway and traveled across the grass median and struck several small trees,” the report said. It then careened into the westbound lane and smashed head-on into Volpe’s vehicle.
Why, Stapleton asked, did the three people in the speeding Ford come away from the cataclysm without serious harm? Why, she asks, did her granddaughter die.
“Just one more second,” Stapleton laments, her New York accent still pronounced after many years living here in Brunswick. “That’s all, just one more second.”
Joining the father and grandmother in this tragic chorus are Volpe’s mother, Valerie Volpe, a sister, Danielle, and a brother, Michael Jr.
Volpe’s death that day also left a void at the college. English professor Emily Boyle remembers Volpe as a “lovely person” who wrote inspiring essays about her travels abroad and her military experiences.
The college hopes to hold a memorial service honoring Volpe’s life in the near future, CCGA spokeswoman Tiffany King said.
Despite the lingering sadness, Stapleton also is left with daily reminders of the joy Volpe brought to the world.
“She was always smiling,” Stapleton said. “And when she’s smiling, the whole world started smiling with her.”