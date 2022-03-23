A pair of accomplished artist friends will give painting demonstrations Wednesday at Glynn Visual Arts to raise funds to benefit those in war-ravaged Ukraine and other artists.
Brenda Pinnick, winner of 2020 GA Color Plein Air-Olmsted, will give her demonstration from 9:30 a.m. until noon, and Elizabeth Pollie, who won a second place in the Oil Painters of America National exhibit, will paint and speak from 3 until 5 p.m.
It is their first fund-raising event for World Central Kitchen & Global Giving in what they hope will become a national effort.
“As with so many people there’s been such an outpouring of emotional sadness,’’ Pollie said, “but also some motivation to turn it into some kind of assistance.”
The demonstrations, which the two women hastily threw together, is a pathway for them and people who feel the need to help to provide assistance to those still in Ukraine and those who have fled to neighboring countries.
“People want to help but don’t know how. It creates an avenue for change and assistance,” Pollie said.
They said the demonstrations were arranged through Glynn Visual Arts with “the help of some fine people.”
They also said that painters can always benefit from watching others paint.
“Every artist has watched other artists paint. It’s so informative as a way of learning,’’ Pollie said.
Pollie and Pinnick said they have known each other for some time.
Introduced to St. Simons by her mother, who has been coming to the island 15 years, Pollie is on vacation here for a month. She invited Pinnick down, she said, so they could sit face-to-face and plan a national fundraiser for artists who want to help Ukraine.
“St. Simons has become more of a draw. I hope to make it more of a home. I’m naturally drawn to sky and water,’’ she said.
She gets a lot of that back home in Harbor Springs, Mi., a resort community on Lake Michigan, where she owns and operates Elizabeth Pollie Fine Art. She is a nationally known artist.
Pinnick’s work is known for its light and color. Originally from Michigan, she lives in Woodstock and returned to fine art painting 10 years ago after working for a year as a product and surface designer for Hallmark Cards. She will judge this year’s Blue Ridge Mountain Plein Air event in Blue Ridge, Ga., and instruct at workshops.
Those interested may watch either at Glynn Visual Arts at 106 Island Drive for a charitable donation of $35 or both for $60.
Donations may be made online at https://donate.wck.org/team/414914?is_new=true. The donation receipt will serve as a ticket to the demonstrations.
For more information call Glynn Visual Arts at 912-638-8770.