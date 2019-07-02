Artist opens exhibit on Jekyll Island

Since moving to the area nearly two years ago, Catherine Hillis has come to relish the peace and quiet of the Golden Isles. St. Simons Island has become her sanctuary where she retreats from a busy life filled with painting and travel.
“It’s a peaceful and lovely place to call home. How lucky I am,” she said.
Hillis retreats to her newfound home after stints traveling around the plein air painting circuit. A leading professional artist, she frequently travels around the country and internationally in pursuit of new locations and competitions to enter.
Though the work is challenging — both physically and mentally — the exposure she gains for her artwork and the connections she makes helps propel her forward.
“It’s not unlike being a professional golfer. I’m on a national circuit, too, working my way up, up and up in the field,” she said.
“I’ve met a lot of people through my travels. In fact, I met a couple in Nova Scotia who have vacationed on St. Simons Island.”
While it is her job, painting outdoors in the plein air style is something that stimulates her creativity, while allowing her to get out in nature.
“I really love it because I love to be out in nature, and I do love to travel,” she said. “Painting is what I was born to do. I’m very grateful to have this excellent gift, and I believe I’m recording 21st century scenes for posterity. Who knows if these beautiful landscapes will survive the next 100 years.”
Through her work on the professional plein air circuit, she has documented countless locations. Among others, she has travelled to New Iberia, La., Sedona, Ariz., St. George Island, Fla., New York City, Annapolis, Md., Washington, D.C., and Marble Falls, Texas.
“I’m pretty dead tired,” she said with a laugh. “We usually paint as long as we want .... We go out early in the morning and paint. It’s extremely physically challenging. In Annapolis, for instance, there was no parking close by, and we had to carry all of our equipment. It’s very physical. And the bugs were terrible.”
But the effort is well worth the wait. Not only does she gain exposure for her work, she has also developed an inventory for her local exhibits. One of those is now open at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District.
Hillis’ watercolor paintings are on display along with the woodwork and basketry of Craig and Mary Farnsworth. It will be on display through July 31. There will be a reception for the artists from 1 to 3 p.m. on July 7.
“My exhibit at the Goodyear House on Jekyll Island is a collection of both studio and plein air works created in and around our beautiful country. I hope that the exhibit celebrates America,” she said. “I’ve been blessed to have been invited to paint in such diverse areas. We live in a beautiful country, and I hope to honor that beauty with my paintings.”
Hillis will also be offering a painting demonstration during the event.
“I’m not sure what I’ll be painting yet,” she said. “I’ll look at some pictures for inspiration.”
Hillis certainly has experience in demonstration and instruction. In addition to plein air painting, she also offers periodic workshops, one of which is to be held in France next year. That event has already sold out.
When she’s not plein air painting or teaching others how to tap into their own talents, Hillis continues to become better acquainted with her new home. To that end, she joined the Island Newcomer’s Club, an organization she highly recommends to others.
“The Island Newcomers is a terrific organization that matches similar people together and helps them transition from newcomers to SSI lovers,” she said.
