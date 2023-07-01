Artist Kevin Bongang led kids in an art workshop on Tuesday morning at the Marshes of Glynn Library in Brunswick.
Featuring art discovery and nature appreciation, the workshop guided kids in painting small pots to house green succulents.
Artist Kevin Bongang led kids in an art workshop on Tuesday morning at the Marshes of Glynn Library in Brunswick.
Featuring art discovery and nature appreciation, the workshop guided kids in painting small pots to house green succulents.
Brittany Bongang and Kevin Bongang began organizing the event last summer, scoring a generous donation of 200 live plants and 200 aprons from Manager Tim Winget at The Home Depot and planters and paint supplies from the library.
“I was a big doodler at their age, and it was just a pastime. … Adventure developed into something more serious,” Kevin Bongang said.
Matching the color palette of his murals, Kevin Bongang says he intentionally provided the kids with the vibrant colors of red, orange, yellow, green, blue and pink.
As other kids painted away, Lizzy Hopkins, 9, had an untouched planter. Her eyes shifted around the room in curiosity. Unsure what to paint, Lizzy said she was trying to gain inspiration from the other painters. Then an idea sparked. She picked up the brush, made a vertical scribble and painted on a streak of water. She called it the smudge technique.
“Lizzy has a great imagination and this is a way to bring it out,” said Diane Greiwe, Lizzy’s grandmother.
Unlike Lizzy, 2-year-old Esme Linton, a brush in each hand, painted right away. With fixated eyes, she used both brushes at once, mixing and dabbing various colors.
“She loves art classes. She just has confidence and she’s just going to kill it with whatever we’re doing. She was so stoked this morning about coming in,” said Anna Linton, Esme’s mother.
With 85 participants signed up, library Assistant Director Ben Bryson said this is the first large-scale art workshop the library has hosted in several years. The Marshes of Glynn Library recently received the 2022 Library of the Year Award from the Georgia Public Library Service.
“For some kids, maybe (reading) is not their favorite thing to do, but they can come in and participate in an art activity like this and still have that positive association with the library. And maybe they can come back another time and check out a book,” Bryson said.
Concluding the event, Kevin Bongang raffled off his painted planter.
A second art workshop was held on Thursday at the St. Simons Island Library.
“Stay creative. Always play. … Be bright,” Kevin Bongang said. “There is a future in art.”
