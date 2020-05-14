On Albany Street, in Brunswick, new life is being given to an old building through a grassroots effort of area residents.
Passersby will immediately notice the more-than-lifesized portrait of slain Glynn County resident Ahmaud Arbery taking shape on the side of the building.
The image will be a part of a mural being painted by Marvin Weeks, a Miami artist and former Brunswick resident.
Perched atop a mechanical lift, Weeks is meticulously recreating the image of Arbery from a small photograph he holds in his hand as he manipulates the paint with an air brush against the tabby surface. Weeks, a 1972 graduate of Brunswick High School, has lived in Miami the past three decades but still considers the Golden Isles home.
An artist and curator, his visual and civic work as an artist centers around the cultural diversity of Miami neighborhoods. He is a member of the City of Miami Arts and Entertainment Council and the creative director of Broadway Art District. He is also the recipient of the MTV Music Video Mural Award and the 2004 City of Miami Icon Award.
The building at 1621 Albany St., originally known as the Hart Building, is slated to become the headquarters for the Brunswick African American Culture Center, and fundraising is under way. Aundra Fuller is the director.
“It’s had many uses. It’s been a nightclub and it was a culture center in the 1970s,” she said of the building, built by Nelson Hart in the 1950s. “We started organizing in early 2019.”
Fuller feels it’s important for the African American history of Brunswick to be preserved, and no one to date has undertaken the project.
Weeks said painting the mural and the portrait of Arbery is the perfect opportunity for him to pursue his interest of architecture, history and culture. The tabby surface, he said, is part of those things.
Like his works in Miami, Weeks said the mural will reflect the culture and history of the neighborhood. That was evident on Tuesday, when residents, both black and white, were working alongside each other to revitalize the site.
Chantez Ford, owner of Fantastic Functions, spent hours cutting back brush and cleaning out the building. The city mowed the vacant lot adjacent to the Hart Building, and is now working on reclaiming the sidewalk from the grass and dirt that had grown over its concrete surface.
All present agreed that it’s the kind of project that can spark neighborhood revitalization.
A number of groups are involved in raising money and promoting the culture center, including the Genoa Martin Friends of Historic Selden Park, headed by Dana Roberts Beckham, and Women’s Voices of Glynn County.
So far, around $1,500 has been raised. After the mural project is paid for, any leftover money will go toward legal representation for Arbery’s family.
Beckham said she and Weeks have remained connected throughout the years. She remembers coming to the Pyramid with her uncles, and enjoying the poetry, skits and music performed there. When she approached him about the mural, she said, “I’ll get you everything you need.”
True to her word, she began raising money through CashApp and began receiving money from all over the world.
For his part, Weeks is proud to be a part of the project.
“It’s about everyone coming together,” he said. “Finding solutions rather than pointing fingers.”