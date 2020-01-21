Local artist Randy Siegel separates his life into two halves, each with distinct qualities.
In his estimation, the first half of anyone’s life is mostly about discovery.
“In the second half of life it comes down to figuring out what our values truly are,” Siegel said.
While he hasn’t always called himself an artist, Siegel, originally from Atlanta, said he’s always had a degree of competence in some fields.
“In fact, I went to the University of Georgia with the intention of becoming an art major,” Siegel said. “I made it through the first quarter and realized that what I wanted to do was get a double degree in art and business, and when I realized it was going to take me eight years to do that I said, ‘To heck with that,’ and got out of the art program.”
Much like life, people can also be divided in two.
“There was a philosopher named William James, and he has a wonderful little quote that I love: ‘There are those that are once-born and there are those that are twice-born,’” Siegel said.
People who don’t follow life’s calling and stick with what they know or feel is safe are the “once-born,” and those who pursue a calling or purpose no matter what are “twice-born.”
Exhibiting the qualities of someone twice-born, Siegel said he went out on a limb after graduating from UGA. He initially aimed for an advertising gig but ended up in a public relations role at the National Kidney Foundation of Georgia.
“I applied for it, got it, and I had no idea what PR was. I had to call a friend of mine and say, ‘I just got a job in PR, and I’m not sure what it is,’” Siegel said.
He worked for several different companies after that until PR firm FleishmanHillard tapped him to open an Atlanta office.
“I amassed a pretty large folk art collection, had a whopper of a mid-life crisis at 40. At the time I was at the top of my game with FleishmanHillard, and I moved to Asheville, North Carolina,” Siegel said. “I decided to take a year off to figure out what I wanted to do.”
The move more or less marked the end of the first half of his life.
Siegel said he dabbled in art, but when a colleague asked him to come train some up-and-comers at his old workplace, he found a marketable skill he didn’t know he had.
“There was no way that I could have made it into an MBA program, but here I was training these kids. Goes to show that emotional intelligence means something,” Siegel said.
From there, he expanded from career training to help people in their personal lives as well through his writing and workshops.
He focused his efforts through a statement of purpose: “I help them stand in their power by becoming the full expression of what they are,” Siegel said.
While developing in his new field of work, he was also working to develop in his personal life by following a framework he calls the five Cs: connecting, contribution, creativity, curiosity and courage.
By connecting, he means maintaining strong relationships with God, friends and family. Creativity is an easy one, he said.
“The things I’m involved in now involve creative expression. I write and I paint and I’m taking up music at 64 years old. I’m terrible at it, but I love it,” Siegel said.
He contributes by teaching, putting on workshops at Christ Church Frederica and Glynn Visual Arts Center, but he also engages in philanthropic work.
It is important to maintain curiosity in the second half of life, which is why he’s taken up the piano and yoga.
“Personally, things I’m not very good at, but that’s not what’s important,” Siegel said.
The courage part is about doing new things even if one doesn’t think they have the ability, he explained. It’s also exposing yourself to people and things that you wouldn’t in the normal course of events, such as working in a soup kitchen and talking to those being served.
His methods won’t work for all, but it’s important to find a way to keep growing in the second half of life, he said.
“It takes courage to do the things you aren’t good at,” Siegel said.
It was also around this time that Siegel rediscovered St. Simons Island, which he was acquainted with during his college days. He now spends half his time on the island and half in Asheville.
“I came down here with my partner, and we just took a look at the island and fell in love with it,” Siegel said.
Circling back around, 10 years ago Siegel was offered a spot on the UGA Lamar Dodd School of Art’s board of visitors. It was a noteworthy thing for the obvious reasons, but more so for Siegel because it felt like an ending in the second half of his life to something he started in the first.
“I felt like I had completed what I began,” Siegel said.
For more information about Siegel and his work, visit linktorandy.com
