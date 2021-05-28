Rarely are students encouraged to paint directly on school property. Satilla Marsh Elementary made an exception.
The school invited artist Kevin Bongang this semester to create a mural on the winding concrete surface of the playground in collaboration with students. Bongang met for a week with each grade level in Leigh Truett’s art class to talk about art concepts and gather ideas for the mural design.
“This is a thrill,” Truett said. “When we came out to meet them and look at the space, fortunately, our principal had the idea. I was thinking walls, and she said, ‘What about the playground pavement?’”
Bongang’s art is a familiar sight for many in the Golden Isles. His brightly colored and exuberant designs are splayed across a building in downtown Brunswick, a Wake Up Coffee location on Altama Avenue and a basketball court at a Boys & Girls Club site.
“Many of the children had seen his work at the Boys & Girls Club, and upon recognizing the style recognized Bongang’s murals throughout Brunswick at the coffee shop and the one downtown near Indigo Shanty,” Truett said.
Bongang’s mural at Satilla Marsh Elementary is titled “Follow the Piper,” a reference to the school’s mascot, the sandpiper.
“It’s almost like Where’s Waldo but with a sandpiper,” Bongang said. “As you walk around, you might be able to see a little head of a bird, it might just be a tail … It’s something that will take you on a little journey.”
He sought ideas from the students about imagery to include in the mural design. During his week-long visit at the school earlier this semester, the fourth- and fifth-grade students were able to contribute directly using their own paint and brushes.
“They have certain shapes and areas that he made using spray paint for them to fill in, but he took requests,” Truett said. “They said they’d like to have some birds, flowers. One said pizza.”
Bongang first painted primer on the playground’s concrete pathways, which twist between the swings, slides and other equipment. The finished mural is an interactive space that students will long be able to enjoy, Truett said.
“It was great to be able to have permission to cover and use the entire playground,” she said. “But where he and I were excited were the curving lines, so it’s a different kind of mural than just square or rectangle.”
Before Bongang’s visit, Truett shared a lesson on public artwork. She hoped that lesson could come to life through a visit with a professional artist like Bongang, who taught the students how to draw various lines and shapes and about expressive colors and creativity.
“I was eager to include him to not only support and celebrate local artists, but for the students to be able to know a local artist who is such an inspiration and a great role model for all of our students.,” Truett said.
The students met with Bongang and his wife Britney each day for a week in the school’s outdoor classroom. They shared their background with the students and their artistic influences.
“When the students asked what artist has been your greatest influence, he said Picasso,” Truett said. “We had studied Picasso … And they were able to connect how artists influence each other.”
The process of creating the mural was organic, Kevin Bongang said, with lots of input from the students.
“I really believe kids, especially at the age of elementary school before they turn into teenagers, it’s when they are the most expressive,” he said. “And for them to be able to see people that practice a creative lifestyle full-time I think is very inspiring. I know it was inspiring for me at that age, being able to see people that were living creatively, and that’s why I’m where I’m at right now.”
The Bongangs aimed to create an open dialogue with the students that encouraged free-flowing creativity, Britney said.
“We’re inspired by the children, the way that children think, the simplicity or sometimes it’s very complex,” she said.
“They think outside the box,” Kevin said.
“They’re honest,” Britney added, laughing.
After the students made their artistic contributions, Kevin and Britney came back and completed the mural, which Truett said will long stand as a physical manifestation of the students’ creativity.
“What a rare, special opportunity to be able to paint the school property and know it will be there for eternity,” she said.