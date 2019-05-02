Art brings community together. The students at Satilla Marsh Elementary saw that idea in action at a recent Art Day hosted recently by the school.
The school’s gym and halls were transformed into an art gallery featuring work created by all students in the school, from pre-K to fifth grade.
Every student created his or her own self-portrait, and parents were able to purchase the artwork to keep. The money raised by the event will be used to support the fine arts program next school year.
“When the students come, they receive a raffle ticket just for being involved in school and supporting the arts program,” said Kayley Greene, the art instructor at Satilla Marsh Elementary and organizer of the Art Party. “And when they purchase art work, they receive a second raffle ticket. And Title I has put together some really awesome baskets full of art supplies, so that they can continue to do art at home.”
The Title I program sponsored the event and set up art and math activities in the hallway for parents and students.
“Parents can stop by and pick up resources if they need some,” Greene. “It is combing art and math and science all together. We’ve got a whole office for our parent involvement coordinator.”
Parents are welcome to drop by the office anytime and meet with Lauren Sapp, the parent involvement coordinator at Satilla Marsh Elementary.
Before the event, Greene asked the students to read several books that tied community and art together and illustrated how artwork can be transformative.
She also told the students that professional artists put on galleries for their friends and families. These events, she told them, bring everyone together.
“So I found books based on community, where art will bring community together, and I said that’s kind of what’s gong to happen for the art show,” Greene said. “The whole community’s going to come together and check out what you’ve been working on and raise money for next year.”
The money raised will replenish supplies for the art classes, she said.
“We’re almost to 900 students, so it takes a lot just to be able to provide paper and regular supplies,” Greene said.
Arts education teaches students self-confidence and team work skills, she said.
“Kids tell me ‘I can’t, I can’t’ all the time when I show them something,” she said. “And then to prove themselves wrong, it helps throughout their whole academic career … It builds team-building, to be able to tell somebody else ‘Hey, don’t be upset about that. What if we try this instead?’ And we talk about some positive things to say to people.”
For the self-portraits, Greene gave very little specific instruction. She let them create their own versions of themselves, however they wanted.
“I love how abstract they can be, and they really captured their personalities so perfectly,” she said.
Spotlight on Schools appears Thursdays.