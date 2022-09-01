041622_ukrainetoisles.jpg
Ottis “Chip” Taylor speaks in April about how his missionary goals shifted in the Ukraine since the war with Russia broke out.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Ever since Pastor Ottis “Chip” Taylor slipped out of Ukraine just days ahead of the Russian invasion early this year, he has committed himself to helping the ongoing cause of freedom in his adopted homeland.

Currently, the addiction recovery and mental health counselor’s calling is to Krakow, Poland, where hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees and war-wounded Ukraine soldiers have found a haven. And while relocating with his Ukrainian wife and young son to St. Simons Island, Taylor has found support for his Ukrainian Recovery Ministries nonprofit from the folks at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church and many others in the Golden Isles.

