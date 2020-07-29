Arrest made in missing girl case

A 19-year-old Jacksonville, Fla. man has been arrested and charged for his alleged role in luring an 11-year-old Kingsland girl from her home last weekend.
Investigators said Matthew William Woods and a juvenile female were communicating with Leann Godwin days before she disappeared from her parent’s home, where she was last seen July 25 around midnight.
Her disappearance led to an Amber Alert and an intense search for the missing girl.
She was found by authorities during a traffic stop, where she was apparently on her way home, officials with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said.
Woods is charged with interstate interference with custody and additional charges are pending. He is currently held in the Camden County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.