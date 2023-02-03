A Jesup man is in McIntosh County Detention Center charged with murder and aggravated assault for his alleged role in the death of a Darien shrimper in July 2022.

Justin Barrett Barnard, 33, was arrested Wednesday by McIntosh County Sheriff’s deputies after an arrest warrant was taken out amid an ongoing investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of Neil Trutt on July 2, 2022, said Maj. Danny Lowe of the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office.

