An arrest in Pierce County has likely put a crimp in methamphetamine supplies in at least a three-county area and possibly elsewhere in Southeast Georgia, county Sheriff Ramsey Bennett said.
In two searches of a mobile home on the west side of the county near Waycross, investigators found more than 18½ pounds of methamphetamine, three to four ounces of cocaine, two pounds of marijuana and more than $99,000 in cash.
Acting on a tip, deputies executed a search warrant at the mobile home a week ago and found nearly eight pounds of meth and the other drugs, Bennett said.
“We got a second search warrant and executed it late Wednesday and early Thursday,’’ and found another 11 pounds of methamphetamine, he said.
That second haul was found in a five-gallon bucket buried in the ground beneath the trailer, Bennett said.
“That’s the biggest lick I’ve ever hit in my career,’’ Bennett said of the drug seizure.
Bennett said the suspect lived in a mobile home on Oak Ridge Trail just off U.S. 82, a four-lane highway between Waycross and Blackshear.
The suspect also did nothing to attract the attention of his neighbors, Bennett said.
“He never had any traffic. That’s what made him hard to catch,’’ he said.
Nonetheless, because methamphetamine is distributed by the gram, Bennett said the suspect “is the man’’ possibly for a broad area. The large stash of meth would likely have been distributed mostly in Ware, Pierce and Brantley counties and probably beyond, he said.
At $40 a gram, the 8,000 grams of methamphetamine is likely worth $332,000 on the street, Bennett said.
At one time, the price for the drug would have been more than double, but the price of meth has fallen as supplies have risen.
Thomas Holmes, 47, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He is being held without bail.
The federal probation office initially assisted his office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has since joined the investigation, Bennett said.
Davis is on federal probation for a previous drug conviction, he said.
Bennett said he didn’t know where Holmes had lived previously.
“He got out of federal prison and wound up here. I don’t know where he came from,’’ he said.