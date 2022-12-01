Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson is scheduled for arraignment in Glynn County Superior Court on Dec. 29 on charges that she interfered in a murder investigation involving a former investigator for her office.

Superior Court Judge John R. Turner, Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, scheduled the arraignment for the last week of the month. Glynn County judges recused themselves from the case involving Johnson, who served as the Brunswick circuit prosecutor for 10 years before losing the 2020 election to Keith Higgins.

