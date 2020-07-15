The three men accused of murder in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery are scheduled for an arraignment at 10 a.m. Friday at the Glynn County Courthouse, according to a notice of hearing filed in Glynn County Superior Court.
Gregory McMichael, his adult son, Travis McMichael, and William Bryan are expected to make formal pleas to the charges they face.
Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, are both charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Bryan, 50, is charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
All three were arrested by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents in May and remain without bond in the Glynn County Detention Center.
Attorney Kevin Gough has filed several motions on behalf of Bryan, including a motion for bail and a motion to strike Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes from the trial, according to the notice of hearing.
Arbery, 25, was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood when the McMichael’s pursued him in a pickup truck, which led to a confrontation during which Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery dead with a shotgun.
Bryan joined in the pursuit, and GBI agents allege he used his pickup truck to block Arbery’s escape on several occasions.
The McMichaels claim they suspected Arbery of burglary. Arbery was Black; the three defendants are White.
While it was Travis McMichael who fatally shot Arbery, prosecutors are charging his father and Bryan with murder because of the crimes they are accused of contributed to Arbery’s death.
Because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions, the defendants will appear via video from the county jail.
Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley will preside. Glynn County Superior Court judges claimed a conflict of interest in the case, citing Gregory McMichael’s 20-plus years as an investigator with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
Cobb DA Holmes and members of her staff also will be at the hearing.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr assigned Holmes to prosecute the case shortly after GBI agents arrested the McMichaels on May 7. Brunswick Judicial Circuit DA Jackie Johnson cited an immediate conflict of interest because of Gregory McMichael’s involvement..
Attorney Gough contends Bryan “committed no crime and fully cooperated with the investigation from day one.” He said Bryan “remains sympathetic to the Arbery family and their quest for justice.”
Gough also filed a motion for “relief from prejudicial and inflammatory statements made by individuals purporting to speak for the victim and his family,” according to the notice of hearing.
Gough said he attempted to serve subpoenas Monday for AG Carr, Holmes, GBI Director Vic Reynolds and Tom Durden, the Liberty County DA who was assigned the case prior to Holmes. The subpoena seeks all to appear at Friday’s hearing.
A spokeswoman for Carr’s office confirmed receiving Gough’s subpoena Monday, but she declined to address its content.
“We will respond accordingly,” she said of the subpoena.
Travis McMichael is represented by Robert G. Rubin and Jason B. Sheffield of Decatur. Gregory McMichael is represented by Franklin J. and Laura D. Hogue of Macon.