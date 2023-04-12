Commuters using Arnold Road on St. Simons Island should expect delays for upwards of two months while Glynn County contractors repave the street.
Work will begin on Monday at 8 a.m. with daily single-lane closures, said county spokeswoman Katie Baasen.
There are no plans to close the road entirely at any point during the project. As for completion, an exact date is hard to predict.
“There really isn’t one. The hope is the final pavement will be done before Memorial Day. That’s the target,” Baasen said.
Completion depends largely on the weather and how long it takes to pump out pools of water under the road. The pools are causing issues with the road’s surface.
“It’s like a domino effect,” she said.
This project will have to be done during daylight hours for safety reasons, according to the county.
Both lanes of traffic will be reopened after the day’s work is completed, but Baasen wasn’t able to provide an exact time.
No water or sewer outages are expected and homeowners and businesses will be able to get to their destinations for the duration of the project. Pedestrians and thru traffic should find alternate routes, however.
The road was initially torn up because of a Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission project, Baasen said. Since the road is already torn up, the county decided to completely repave it.
The JWSC replaced 1,050 feet of cast iron pipe with PVC starting late last year. The utility patched the road but did not completely pave it at the time.
“We’re going to invest in it being a better road, and it will be a better road for a long time,” Baasen said.
County officials had in recent months considered turning Arnold Road into a one-way street but have since abandoned the plan.
“Public sentiment and discussions with property owners in that area made it clear that that option was not something anyone in that area was looking toward,” Baasen said.