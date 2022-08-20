Today’s veteran: Kenneth Gray, 80
Born: Ocilla
Residence: Hortense
Service: Army, 2 years
Duties: Armor
Rank: Sergeant
Recognitions: Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal
Duty stations: Vietnam; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Benning
His story: Kenneth Gray was 24 years old, married and working in Atlanta when his draft notice arrived.
Gray suspected he might get the call to serve his country and said he was willing to do so when he was notified.
After he completed his basic and advanced training at Fort Hood, Texas, Gray stayed there until his orders to Vietnam arrived with 10 months remaining in his two-year commitment. His unit arrived in Vietnam as the Tet Offensive was ongoing.
Gray knew immediately he was in a combat zone when he arrived. The base where his flight arrived was under mortar attacks that were so fierce he couldn’t board a helicopter to go to his duty station for a week.
His first day there, he said he saw a missile fly overhead so close he didn’t think he’d make it home alive.
“I realized I was in a war,” he said. “The airfield was getting shelled tremendously. I did not know we were going to be having these problems in base camp.”
He and other soldiers in his unit were initially upset when they were told they were being transferred to an artillery unit. But after seeing the damage sustained by tanks driving over land mines, Gray said he was happy to be firing a howitzer.
“We basically knew how to set up the guns,” he said of why his unit was transferred from armor to artillery.
The howitzers would be hauled to different location by truck and set up to target enemy positions as far as 20 miles away, he said. His unit was in an area where Agent Orange killed all the foliage.
“We were airlifted near the Cambodian border and came under heavy mortar attacks,” he said.
He was sent home on emergency leave after he was told his father had a heart attack. When he got home, he learned it was actually his mother who had the heart attack.
During his visit, the Army decided to grant Gray a Compassionate Reassignment and assign him to an armor unit at Fort Benning until his commitment ended.
“I was glad to serve,” he said. “I thought about making a career out if it. I believe I could have done good.”
Before his draft notice arrived, Gray applied for a job with the Georgia State Patrol. He learned his application was accepted, and he was sent a notice for an interview while he was serving in the Army.
He reapplied for the job when he got out of the Army and six months later Gray was sent to the police academy for training. He went on to serve 28 years with the Georgia State Patrol, including 13 years as post commander in Brunswick.
Gray said his service in the Army impacted his life in positive ways, though he has significant hearing loss because nobody wore ear plugs back then.
“I was always patriotic,” he said. “I was always loyal to our country.”