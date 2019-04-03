Today’s veteran: Jake Carter, 81
Born: Sapelo Island
Residence: Fayetteville, N.C.
Service: Army, 31 years
Duties: Special Forces
Rank: Sergeant major
Recognitions: Bronze Star Medal (with V for valor); Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Army Commendation Medal (10 times, including one for valor); National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal; Combat Infantry Badge; Master Parachutist Badge; Special Forces Tab; Pathfinder Badge
Duty stations: Vietnam; Berlin, Germany; Panama; Okinawa; Fort Jackson, S.C.; Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.; Fort Lewis, Wash.; Fort Bragg, S.C.; Fort Benning
His story: Jake Carter was a cook for an airline in Miami when his draft notice arrived in 1959, and his life changed forever.
Working in a kitchen, however, was not in the Army’s plans for Carter.
He was trained as a structural engineer and was stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash., when he met a lieutenant who was preparing for Special Forces training. He liked the officer’s description of the training so much he decided to re-enlist an additional three years so he could also receive Special Forces training.
“I wanted to take a chance,” he said. “I wanted to go to jump school. I wanted to go to Ranger school. I wanted to be the best.”
By the time he completed training more than two years later, he was a weapons sergeant who was trained to handle everything from a pistol to an 81 mm mortar.
“It was continuous, hard training,” he said. “We’d take PT tests every month. We’d run seven miles every Friday.”
When his unit was deployed for missions, most of them were classified, and his team often didn’t know their orders until they had boarded a plane and were in the air.
He was deployed to Vietnam three times on missions that were so classified he said he sometimes wore “black pajamas, Ho Chi Minh sandals and no ID.”
“The missions I ran are still classified,” he said.
He and an officer would conduct reconnaissance missions for their 12-man team before planning whether to engage enemy troops or retreat.
“We were responsible for all the intelligence the team needs,” he said. “We personally went into the bush to assess the situation. We did whatever needed to be done.”
Carter said his extensive training prepared him for combat and how he would have handled the possibility of being captured, wounded or killed.
“That dream never entered my mind,” he said. “I always knew I’d be back and never be captured.”
He served at other overseas stations in Panama, Berlin and Okinawa, where his team was sent to conduct missions in the region. When he wasn’t overseas, he was stationed at Fort Bragg to train.
He became an instructor and later was in charge of ROTC programs at two different colleges, grooming young students to become officers.
“I trained them with the assumption that one day I’d salute them,” he said. “I’m still in contact with some of the officers I trained.”
He also worked as the sergeant major who worked directly with the Inspector General as a senior enlisted advisor before his retirement.
Prior to his decision to make the Army a career, Carter said he hated the serving in the military, until a staff sergeant had a serious discussion about his career prospects without a change in his demeanor.
“He wore me down. The next day he gave me a serious pep talk about my attitude,” he said.
Carter said the sergeant got through to him, and about two weeks later he became squad leader.
“I owe my career to him,” Carter said. “I’m out of the Army, but I still have a heart for the young people.”
Our Veterans runs Wednesdays. Contact Gordon Jackson at gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com, on Facebook or at 464-7655 to suggest a veteran for a column.