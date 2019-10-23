Today’s veteran: Jack Caldwell, 86
Born: Atlanta
Residence: Brunswick
Service: Army, 2 years
Duties: Equipment operator
Rank: 1st lieutenant
Duty stations: Fort Jackson, S.C.; Fort Eustis, Va.; Fort Stewart
His story: Jack Caldwell knew at a young age that he’d serve in the Army.
He was an ROTC student in high school and college, where he completed basic training before graduating.
“It was natural. I was pretty
committed,” he said.
He was assigned for training in the Army Corps of Engineers, where he learned to operate a wide variety of heavy equipment vehicles needed for construction projects.
He worked at a ship-side training facility at Fort Eustis, Va., where he started off by helping to load and unload cargo off ships.
He worked on numerous projects, including the construction of a youth center at Fort Eustis, Va., where he was also very involved in youth activities.
He did a short tour of duty a Fort Stewart, where he worked with the transportation corps.
He spent the last six months of active duty as an instructor, teaching teachers how to teach.
“I enjoyed it,” he said of working on military construction projects. “I saw the Army as the most desirable form of business experience.”
In the end, he decided not to pursue a military career. He said his biggest regret was never deploying to an Army Corps project in other locations.
“I had made the decision to get out,” he said. “I might have stayed in if I would have traveled.”
His link to the military didn’t end when he left active duty, however. Caldwell worked for the University System of Georgia and taught ROTC and business courses.
“It was a good way to keep in touch with public service,” he said.
He attended a U.S. Department of Agriculture graduate school and became a staff member at the
University of Georgia.
He also served in the Civil Air Patrol for 36 years in Washington D.C. and Atlanta, where he was a squadron and later a group commander.
Caldwell said he would like to see more young adults take advantage of the opportunities available by serving in the military.
“It was a good experience,” he said. “It changed me as a person.”
