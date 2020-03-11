Today’s veteran: Peter Wines, 66
Born: Washington D.C.
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Army, 3 years
Duties: Telephone lineman
Rank: Specialist 4
Recognitions: National Defense Service Medal; Marksman Badge
Duty stations: Korea; Fort Dix, N.J.; Fort Huachuca, Ariz.; Fort Bragg, N.C.; Fort Gordon
His story: Peter Wines dropped out of high school to join the Army when he was 17 years old.
He convinced his parents to sign the papers enabling him to enlist because of problems he was having in high school with some of his classmates.
“I wanted to get away from home,” he said.
He told a recruiter he wanted to be a telephone lineman because the job interested him.
He was sent to Fort Gordon after his training, where he helped put up new telephone poles for two months. The phone lines were strictly for military communications.
After two months, he was sent to Fort Huachuca, Ariz., where he drove a 2 1/2 ton truck loaded with electronic equipment into the desert. Pilots flying high above would test their radar systems by trying to track the truck. They also worked in a large underground bunker conducting tests, he said.
“It was a lot of fun,” he said.
He also earned his high school diploma in Arizona.
His next duty station was in South Korea, where he worked on a crew maintaining and repairing military telephone lines in the region between Seoul and Inchon. His duties took him into small towns and rural areas where many of the residents lived with no modern conveniences such as water and sewer systems.
“I had been there less than a week when I saw how bad the sanitation was in some areas,” he said. “You could smell it a long way away.”
Despite the poor sanitation in some areas, Wines said he liked his 13-month duty assignment and wanted to do another tour of duty in South Korea.
He was sent to Fort Bragg, N.C., where he was assigned to a signal battalion doing minor maintenance work.
“I was trying to go to Korea, but I was told I had to stay in the United States for a year before I could go back,” he said.
Wines said his duty was so light and boring at Fort Bragg that he decided to leave the Army after his three-year commitment was fulfilled.
Looking back, Wines said his military experience helped him mature and grow as a person.
“It made a man out of me,” he said. “It taught me respect.”
