Today’s veteran: Fred Meyers, 60
Born: Folkston
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Army, 7 years
Duties: Combat military policeman
Rank: Sergeant
Recognitions: Army Achievement Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal; Expert marksman and pistol pins
Duty stations: Germany; Fort Meade, Md.; Fort McClellan, Ala.; Fort McPherson
His story: Fred Meyers dropped out of college and joined the Army for the GI Bill and to help his family financially.
He had more than two years of college, which he believed would enable him to become a medic. He took the required chemistry classes, but the college refused to provide his transcripts because he dropped out and still owed the college tuition money.
Instead, he chose to become a combat military policeman because it was a job an uncle did when he served in Vietnam.
After training, Meyers was sent to Fort Meade, Md., where he split his time between patrolling the base and training on base for field combat.
“I loved being a soldier more than anything,” he said. “We were always on readiness.”
He was initially upset when he got orders to Germany because he liked his duty at Fort Meade so much.
“It was a tough decision. I loved home,” he said.
He served in Germany less than six months when he decided to extend his tour of duty there so he could be reunited with his family.
Meyers said his job required a high security clearance because of the sensitive materials his unit was responsible for delivering to different bases in Germany. Most of the deliveries were by Chinook helicopters, but some were also done on ground.
When the unit wasn’t transporting materials, they provided security to the base where he served.
“We were combat ready,” he said. “Anything sensitive went through our base.”
After 31/2 years in Germany, Meyers said he was ready to return to the United States.
“It was bittersweet to leave,” he said. “I was homesick. I wanted to kiss the ground when I got back to America.”
He finished his Army career at Fort McPherson, where his job was to protect the high-ranking officers on base.
He decided to end his military career to devote more time to his family.
“My family was the kicker,” he said. “It was all I had when I went in.”
Meyers said his one regret is not making the Army a career.
“I learned I could deal with any task that befalls me and the value of teamwork,” he said. “I learned there was no mission too difficult. No sacrifice too great.”
Our Veterans runs Wednesdays. Contact Gordon Jackson at gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-464-7655 to suggest a veteran for a column.