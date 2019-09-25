veteran

After completing basic training, Amanda Brewer was sent to Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas for 13 weeks of firefighter training.

 

Today’s veteran: Amanda Brewer, 27

Born: Memphis, Tenn.

Residence: Savannah

Service: Army, 2 years

Duties: Firefighter

Rank: Private first class

Recognitions: National Defense Service Medal

Duty stations: Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.; Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas

Her story: Amanda Brewer’s father and grandfather served in the Navy, but when she heard the call to duty, she chose a different path.

A neighbor was serving in the Army, and she decided that being a soldier had potential to offer her a wide variety of jobs. She met with a recruiter and chose training as a firefighter as her career path, in part because she had a brother who was a firefighter and later a police officer.

“I really wanted the Army,” she said. “They gave me a lot of different options.”

After completing basic training, she was sent to Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas for 13 weeks of firefighter training. Her training included responding to fires on military assets such as vehicles, aircraft and structures. Other training included first aid and response to chemical disasters.

“We were trained to do a lot of different things,” she said. “It was very awesome.”

She never had the opportunity to deploy with her unit, however. She suffered a training injury that prevented her from training and eventually ended her military career.

“I kept begging to learn stuff,” she said. “I saw everyone else working. I felt like I didn’t achieve my goal.”

While her career ended, Brewer said her husband is stationed at Hunter Army Airfield where he is still on active duty.

“My husband is still active, and I’m jealous,” she said.

Though her career was cut short and she is now on disability, Brewer said she has no regrets.

“I’m happy I did it,” she said. “It matured me a lot.”

Brewer said military service also gave her a different perspective on life.

“I look at people differently,” she said. “It taught me attitude, leadership and respect toward people, including myself.”

Our Veterans runs Wednesdays. Contact Gordon Jackson at gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-464-7655 to suggest a veteran for a column.

